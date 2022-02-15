The Tesla Giga Austin plant in Texas might be one another step closer to officially starting production of the Model Y, as a new transport of cars was spotted recently.

Jeff Roberts, who records daily drone flyover videos around the site, reported on February 14 about a "batch of Model Ys fresh off the production lines of Giga Texas".

We already saw a bunch of stationary Model Y in front of the plant and a prototype driving outside the site in January, but the new cars appear to be different.

They have different wheels - probably 21" Überturbine Wheels, which are associated with the Performance version (previously, the pre-production cars had 19" Gemini Wheels, associated with the Model Y Long Range AWD version).

Another thing is that there are more colors - white and red, besides the black/blue (previously).

Interestingly, some of the parts, at least in some of the eight cars shown in the photo, appear to be covered.

Who knows, maybe it's a batch of Release Candidates envisioned for final approval or testing ahead of the upcoming launch?

Tesla announced in January (by the way of the Q4 2021 financial report) that the Model Y, powered by Tesla's 4680-type cylindrical cells, is coming.

"Builds of Model Ys started in late 2021 at Gigafactory Texas. After final certification of Austin-made Model Y, we plan to start deliveries to customers."

It's expected that this new type of Model Y car will enter the market by the end of Q1 2022.

We don't know any details yet in terms of specs, range, charging capabilities, and price. The only thing that comes to mind is that we probably will see a new higher-end version (above the current Performance), but that's speculation of course.

Below we attached two latest flyover videos from the Giga Texas: