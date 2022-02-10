Autotrader recently announced its Best New Cars for 2022. The publication not only points out that there are a growing number of compelling electric cars, trucks, and SUVs to choose from, but also that a brand-new nameplate – the Rivian R1T – has made the list, which is arguably surprising.

According to Autotrader, while car shoppers are seeing a generous assortment of new vehicle choices, including many that are electrified, shoppers should be prepared to wait longer than usual to take delivery.

Keeping up with demand for new cars is an issue since automakers are battling with the global chip shortage, and many of the newly announced EVs, many of which are quite popular, are already spoken for since people placed early reservations.

At any rate, Autotrader pored over an excess of 300 models, only to narrow its list down to the top 12 new vehicles. It considers these 12 vehicles to be "a cut above the rest." Executive editor for Autotrader Brian Moody shared in the press release:

"While electric vehicles, driver-assist technology, and fun, efficient, affordable gasoline-powered cars aren't necessarily new things for car shoppers, the sheer amount of choices drivers now have really stands out as new for 2022."

He goes on to emphasize that brands are producing a larger variety of vehicle types, and now it's possible to get into an EV in a variety of different "prices, shapes and sizes." Moody also says one-third of Autotrader's Best New Cars for 2022 are electric vehicles, and two of the EVs are electric pickup trucks. Aside from the Rivian, the Ford F-150 Lightning also made the list.

Autotrader's list is as follows. Along with the EVs, we're including the hybrid and gas-powered cars so you can see exactly which vehicles the publication chose. They're not ranked, but rather, listed in alphabetical order. We've used boldface font for the EVs to make them stand out:

2022 Acura MDX

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

2022 Ford Maverick

2022 Genesis GV70

2022 Honda Civic

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS

2022 Nissan Frontier

2022 Rivian R1T

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Follow the source link below, which takes you to Autotrader's press release. This way, you can read what the publication has to say about why it chose each vehicle.

Let us know what you think about Autotrader's picks. Is there an EV that shouldn't be on the list? Why? Do you think there are other electric cars Autotrader should have highlighted?