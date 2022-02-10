Hyundai officially announced that the 2023 model year Hyundai Ioniq 5 in Europe will get several major enhancements and specification changes.

The list includes (detailed description below):

higher battery capacity (77.4 kWh)

battery thermal pre-conditioning ahead of fast charging

optional Digital Centre Mirror (DCM)

optional Digital Side Mirrors (DSM)

Smart Frequency Dampers (SFD)

The 2023 model year version will be available to order in Europe starting in late Spring 2022.

Higher battery capacity

The most significant change appears to be related to the battery capacity of the Long Range version - from 72.6 kWh (see the European specs here) to 77.4 kWh (up 4.8 kWh or 6.6%). Exactly the same as in the US (see specs here). The entry-level battery version (58.2 kWh) will remain available unchanged.

It would basically confirm the rumor from November 2021 that the 77.4 kWh battery version will replace the 72.6 kWh version globally.

As a result, the range of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 should increase accordingly, by several percent.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 battery options:

58.2 kWh: 24 modules (288 cells) - entry-level version



72.6 kWh: 30 modules (360 cells) - initially available in Europe and South Korea



77.4 kWh: 32 modules (384 cells) - higher capacity version, introduced at the end 2021 (North America) and in 2023 model year in Europe



The Kia EV6 was launched a little bit later, and right away with the 77.4 kWh battery option (and the 58 kWh entry-level version).

Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform (used by Hyundai, Kia and Genesis) utilizes a modular battery pack, which can be seen opened in an interesting video here.

Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP

Battery thermal pre-conditioning

Another very important new feature is the automatic battery thermal pre-conditioning while navigating to a charging point to improve charging power.

It's highly needed in cold weather, as shown in a recent test in the US, as well as in hot weather (or under hard driving when battery cells get hot).

"Meanwhile, the new battery conditioning feature will enable IONIQ 5 to automatically adapt its battery temperature while travelling to ensure optimal charging conditions when reaching the charging point, improving real-life charging performance in hot or cold ambient conditions. This function activates automatically when a charging point is entered into the vehicle’s navigation system using connected routing."

Video-based digital mirrors

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be available with optional digital mirrors, which initially were offered only in South Korea.

There are actually two separate options:

Digital Centre Mirror (DCM) - digital interior "mirror"

"The Digital Centre Mirror (DCM) optimises visibility by providing an unobstructed, panoramic rear-facing view of the car. The DCM camera is installed below IONIQ 5’s rear spoiler."

Digital Side Mirrors (DSM) - digital exterior mirrors

"The DSM reduce air resistance and will provide IONIQ 5 customers with an enhanced rear view, even in bad weather."

The Digital Side Mirrors (DSM) is a feature that was already available on some of the other electric cars in Europe (standard on Honda e and optional on Audi e-tron). In the US, DSM is still not allowed by law.

Smart Frequency Dampers (SFD)

The last change listed for the 2023 model year is the Smart Frequency Dampers (SFD), which are expected to "improve the response of the rear axle suspension to increase ride comfort as well as improving both body control and handling."

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe said: