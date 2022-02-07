Tesla once again encourages its customers to avoid the rush hours at Supercharging stations. After a few such campaigns in the U.S., including Thanksgiving and the holiday season in 2021, this time it's all about Europe.

The company has listed a total of 79 stations in four countries (France, Germany, Norway and Sweden), where Tesla drivers will be able to charge for free - during the winter holiday season in February and March - as long as they stick to off-peak hours.

"Avoid the rush this winter holiday season and charge for free during off-peak hours at Superchargers along select travel routes in Europe."

This is a measure to reduce Supercharging rush, as some of the customers are expected to charge at off-peak hours.

Otherwise, Tesla would have an installed capacity to handle the peak load on its network. We guess that an offer of free off-peak charging for a limited period is a less expensive way to address the issue, or at least, it's something that the manufacturer is testing.

It's very likely that if the solutio happens to be successful, it will spread geographically with each new edition.

Countries:

France : 27 stations

Days: Friday to Sunday between 11 February and 27 February

Times: Before 10:00 and after 18:00

Days: Friday to Sunday between 18 February and 6 March

Times: Before 8:00 and after 19:00

Days: Friday to Sunday between 18 February and 6 March

Times: Before 12:00 and after 19:00

Days: Friday to Sunday between 18 February and 6 March

Times: Before 11:00 and after 18:00

Check the list of locations listed by Tesla on the Experience Free Supercharging website.