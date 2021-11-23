Tesla encourages its customers to avoid the rush this Thanksgiving holiday and to charge at Superchargers during off-peak hours for free, but only along select California travel routes.

In the past, Tesla Supercharging stations were often clogged with Tesla cars during peak demand periods, which resulted in long queues to charging stalls, frustration and an extended travel time.

"Avoid the rush this Thanksgiving holiday and charge for free during off‑peak hours at Superchargers along select California travel routes."

It appears that this year, the company intends to reduce the inevitable peak demand through offering free charging during off-peak hours. If only some of the drivers will go earlier, or later, they might recharge for free, while those who drive during peak hours hopefully will not have to wait too long for an empty stall.

It's a smart move by Tesla in terms of customer satisfaction, while at the same time Tesla doesn't have to pay for additional charging stalls just to cover the peak demand.

The main question is why the announcement concerns only "select California travel routes?" California is Tesla's largest EV market in the U.S. and there is simply the highest number of Tesla cars (but also there is the highest number of chargers).

Is the issue with those routes especially problematic (compared to other states) or is it just an experiment to see whether it solves the issue (or at least improves the situation) compared to other areas?

According to the Experience Free Supercharging - Holiday Supercharging website, the free Supercharging will be implemented along select California travel routes on:

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 - Sunday, November 28, 2021,

Before 10 AM and after 7 PM,

Locations (almost all in California and one in Nevada):