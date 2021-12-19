Tesla announced that during this holiday season, customers will be able to charge for free during off-peak hours at select Superchargers.
The company intends to encourage drivers to avoid the rush, which potentially would overwhelm the Supercharger capacity.
- Dates: Thursday, December 23, 2021 - Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Time: Before 10 AM and after 7 PM
A similar measure was taken during the recent Thanksgiving and at some previous holiday seasons. However, this time, the offer has been enlarged and includes selected stations in a total of 11 states. During Thanksgiving, it was basically only California.
Locations:
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Florida
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Utah
"Avoid the rush this holiday season and charge for free during off‑peak hours at Superchargers along select travel routes in the United States."
As we understand, Tesla has selected the stations that are most likely to see the highest traffic.
Here is the list of locations listed by Tesla on the Experience Free Supercharging website.
- Arizona
- Buckeye, AZ
- Casa Grande, AZ
- Ehrenberg, AZ
- Gila Bend, AZ
- Kingman, AZ
- Quartzsite, AZ
- Tacna, AZ
- White Hills, AZ
- Wickenburg, AZ
- Yuma, AZ
- California
- Baker, CA
- Bakersfield, CA - Copus Road
- Bakersfield, CA - I-5
- Barstow, CA
- Beaumont, CA
- Bishop, CA
- Buttonwillow, CA
- Cabazon, CA
- Corning, CA
- El Centro, CA
- Firebaugh, CA
- Gustine, CA
- Harris Ranch
- Indio, CA
- Inyokern, CA
- Inyokern, CA - Locust Avenue
- Kettleman City, CA
- Kettleman City, CA - Bernard Drive
- Lone Pine, CA
- Mammoth Lakes, CA
- Mojave, CA
- Mount Shasta, CA - 111 Morgan Way
- Mount Shasta, CA - 134 Morgan Way
- Needles, CA
- Palm Springs, CA
- Patterson, CA - Speno Dr
- Rancho Mirage, CA
- Red Bluff, CA - Belle Mill Road
- Tejon Ranch, CA
- Tejon Ranch, CA - Outlets at Tejon Pkwy
- Williams, CA - 6th Street
- Yermo, CA
- Yreka, CA
- Colorado
- Trinidad, CO
- Florida
- Gainesville, FL
- Lake City, FL
- Ocala, FL
- Nevada
- Henderson, NV
- Las Vegas, NV - Bridger Avenue
- Las Vegas, NV - Grand Central Parkway
- Las Vegas, NV - High Roller at LINQ
- Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Blvd. South
- Mesquite, NV
- Primm, NV
- New Mexico
- Albuquerque, NM
- Las Vegas, NM
- Santa Fe, NM
- Oklahoma
- Ardmore, OK
- Oklahoma City, OK
- Oregon
- Grants Pass, OR
- Medford, OR
- Myrtle Creek, OR
- Springfield, OR - Kruse Way
- Pennsylvania
- Allentown, PA
- Carlisle, PA
- Harrisburg, PA
- Texas
- Denton, TX
- Utah
- Beaver, UT
- Beaver, UT - 525 W
- Cedar City, UT
- Draper, UT
- Nephi, UT
- St. George, UT
- St. George, UT - Convention Center Drive
- Tremonton, UT
