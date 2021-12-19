Tesla announced that during this holiday season, customers will be able to charge for free during off-peak hours at select Superchargers.

The company intends to encourage drivers to avoid the rush, which potentially would overwhelm the Supercharger capacity.

Dates: Thursday, December 23, 2021 - Sunday, December 26, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 - Sunday, December 26, 2021 Time: Before 10 AM and after 7 PM

A similar measure was taken during the recent Thanksgiving and at some previous holiday seasons. However, this time, the offer has been enlarged and includes selected stations in a total of 11 states. During Thanksgiving, it was basically only California.

Locations:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Florida

Nevada

New Mexico

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Texas

Utah

"Avoid the rush this holiday season and charge for free during off‑peak hours at Superchargers along select travel routes in the United States."

As we understand, Tesla has selected the stations that are most likely to see the highest traffic.

Here is the list of locations listed by Tesla on the Experience Free Supercharging website.