The humorous winter test of cars trying to go up on an icy incline is back. In the new episode, Tommy L Garage checks whether a 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon will be able to match a Tesla Model Y.

The Tesla Model Y Performance (dual-motor, all-wheel-drive) with all-season tires already proved that is quite capable on the ice, as well as on the snow (here and here). According to the video, there is not much of an issue with climbing up the ice.

Is a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon - with winter tires and all-wheel drive - also able to drive up as easily?

Considering the purpose of the vehicle, we would expect that it should do at least as well as the Tesla. However, the video reveals that it's not the case.

The Jeep was able to go up with some initial momentum, but once stopped, it slides down and can not really go up from a standstill. That's an interesting outcome.

Tesla's advantage might be a combination of multiple factors. Some of them are very smooth, precise control of the electric drive units (front and wheel), weight distribution and maybe specific tires.

We are eager to see also some other EVs in this test to see whether they perform well too.