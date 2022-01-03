This Tesla Model Y user had a frightening experience when driving in the snow - particularly downhill, on 19" wheels with all-season tires. We also assume it's an all-wheel drive car.

As we can see, initially, driving in the snow was easy. The trouble began on the steep downhill.

"Tesla vs Snowy Hill. It's bad."

Di Vlog writes: "We have no idea what's coming." On a snowy downhill, the car started to slide and it had to be stopped on the side.

The driver decided to reverse from a driveway and go up, but instead, the car was sliding down sideways.

At some point the car turned and was sliding down forward without the possibility to stop - it was kind of a "free fall." The driver started to honk, to at least warn the other drivers on the bottom because it was clear he would not stop before the stop sign.

Luckily, the crash with another car was avoided, but the video ends there so we don't know for sure whether the car hit the barrier or not - probably not.

Anyway, it was a terrifying "first" experience that reminds us how challenging winter driving can be.

"First time driving downhill in Tesla Model Y 19 inches wheel with OEM all-season tires. It's bad."

The first thing to improve is the switch from all-season tires to winter tires, and if that does not help due to ice, the ultimate solution is studded tires.

Many drivers ask themselves whether all-season tires are enough in winter? Well, it's a basic/universal solution. As long as there are no steep hills or the speed will be strictly limited to shorten the braking distance, it should be ok in areas where winter is light.

Below we added another report, from Bryan bkk, who checked his Tesla Model Y Performance, with 19" all-season tires (Continental) in the Seattle area.

As we can see, the issues started right in the beginning on the uphill driveway, which required to speed up a little bit (although we are not sure whether the Slip Start mode was on). It was not as good as in the previous post when a Tesla Model Y was able to tow a BMW M3 uphill.

But after that, the driving experience on flat snowy roads was good enough.