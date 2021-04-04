The Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus has an EPA-estimated 263 miles of range. However, that's not the case in the cold. In fact, some Model 3 cold-weather range tests have proven that the car struggles to exceed 200 miles in the cold.

It's no surprise that electric cars have less range in cold weather. However, just how much range you'll lose is up for debate. This is especially true since some folks' idea of cold is much different than others'. We say this because we've seen many cold-weather EV range tests that are performed in weather many people consider mild.

This Tesla owner lives in the "coldest city in the world." At least, that's what the title says. While that may not be true, Winnipeg is certainly very cold. A quick online search brings up reports calling the city the coldest major city in Canada and the coldest city in North America. Winnipeg reaches an average low of -19.2°C (-2.6°F) each winter, with around 12 days of temps at or below -30°C (-22°F).

With that said, we can confirm that it's fair to call this a true cold-weather range test. While there will be a handful of people who say they've dealt with worse, most people aren't up against temps like this on a regular basis.

YouTube channel TESLAPEG breaks the video down into chapters as follows:

0:00​​ Intro

0:09​ Personal Message

0:54​ Initial Charge

2:09​ Starting the drive

3:52​ 50% charge dissipated

8:02​ 90% charge dissipated

9:27​ End of drive

13:16​ Outro

We hate to give out spoilers since we want you to check out the video and all the details. However, we will say that at the end of the drive, the Model 3 has traveled just 175.8 km (109.2 miles) before stopping with 3% battery remaining. Check out the video to learn exactly how it all played out.