Here is a short video with a Rivian R1T electric pickup playing in the snow near Lake Tahoe, California. The video was posted by Aimen Shawki, Manager, Battery Validation Engineering at Rivian.

He wrote that the R1T was driving in Drift Mode and that the vehicle is impressive:

"Tahoe 2021 with the #Rivian in DRIFT MODE! Super impressed with how this truck handled the snow. Safely got my family out of a pretty nasty snow storm this weekend."

In other words, the Rivian R1T not only copes well with the challenging weather conditions but even can turn it into a bit of fun.

The Rivian R1T has outstanding off-road driving capabilities thanks to its quad-motor, all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring.

So far, Rivian has delivered only a few hundred R1Ts (384 as of December 15), plus a few R1S.

The company is in a process of ramping up, which should result in a much higher volume in 2022 - hopefully thousands of units per month.

Rivian R1T specs: