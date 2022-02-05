Lucid Motors has released several new features for their DreamDrive driver assistance system in a new OTA software update. The new update, Software Version 1.1.4, also sees improvements to the Air's navigation system and Access & Profiles menu, as well as several other minor tweaks. The company had the following to say:

“With this update, we’re launching new features for DreamDrive, our advanced driver assistance system. This DreamDrive update will occur in two parts. We’re also enhancing vehicle and infotainment system performance for an improved overall user experience. Adaptive Cruise Control is not active in this version 1.1.4, though you may notice minor display changes made in preparation for its deployment. Adaptive Cruise Control will be made available in your next over-the-air update (version 1.1.5).”

In Part 1, Lucid owners get access to the following features:

- Traffic Sign Recognition

“Traffic sign recognition uses your Lucid Air’s front camera to identify important road signs. It can notify you if the speed limit changes or if you’re driving against traffic to help you follow the rules of the road.”

- Traffic Drive-Off Alert

“Stopped in traffic? Traffic Drive-Off Alert will gently notify you if the vehicle in front of you has moved but yours has not.”

- Lane Departure Protection

“Lane Departure Protection helps keep your Lucid Air from unintentionally straying from the driving lane. It will alert you if it detects an unintended departure and initiate corrective steering if needed to bring your vehicle back into the lane.”

- Cross Traffic Protection

“Cross Traffic Protection warns you if there is a risk of collision with another vehicle approaching from either direction, both in front of or behind you. It will initiate emergency braking if needed to avoid impact.”

- Automatic Emergency Braking

“Your vehicle is capable of detecting objects in your path, including other vehicles, cyclists, or pedestrians. If the vehicle determines a collision is imminent, it will warn you, then initiate Automatic Emergency Braking to avoid or reduce the severity of impact. Note your vehicle may not detect stationary objects in time to avoid collision at certain speeds.”

The Part 1 update was originally supposed to launch in early January, but was delayed until now. When Part 2 will release remains to be seen, but it should happen sooner rather than later. Upon completion of both updates, Air drivers could potentially have access to one of the best semi-autonomous systems on the market.