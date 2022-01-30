The recent InsideEVs 70 mph highway range test of the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range version, conducted by Tom Moloughney, has revealed the real usable battery capacity of the car.

During the test, the car covered 500 miles (805 km), consuming a little bit over 117 kWh, according to the onboard computer. Tom Moloughney later confirmed with Lucid that the usable capacity of the Dream Edition version is 118 kWh, but that's in the case of a brand new battery.

The tested Lucid Air had some 6,264 miles (10,079 km) on the odometer, of not necessarily gentle driving, and it lost a fraction of a kWh of battery capacity already (nothing wrong with that).

We are carefully examining battery capacity numbers of various vehicles because different manufacturers have different policies.

Some of them do not reveal the battery capacity, others reveal only the total or only the usable value, while Lucid revealed a number without saying whether it's usable or total. It makes the comparisons between the models difficult.

118 kWh usable... 120+ kWh total

Lucid initially stated that the Lucid Air (all versions) will have a 113 kWh battery, but things were not adding up when the EPA range and efficiency numbers came out in September 2021.

Then, the company announced a 118 kWh battery in the Dream Edition version and a 112 kWh in the Grand Touring, without further info about usable/total.

After the range test, we finally have the confirmation about the usable value - 118 kWh.

It means that our intuition was correct, when we assumed 118 kWh usable in the Lucid Air fast charging analysis. We assumed then that the total capacity might be around 122 kWh, which would give a relatively small 4 kWh or 3.3% buffer.

For reference, the Mercedes-Benz EQS has 107.8 kWh usable battery capacity, and we estimate 115 kWh total (7.2 kWh or 6.2% buffer).

Porsche officially says that the 93.4 kWh battery has a usable capacity of 83.7 kWh (the buffer is 9.7 kWh or 10.4%).

We will probably stick to the estimated 122 kWh battery pack capacity value in future articles. It might be a little bit lower (like 120 kWh) or a little bit higher (but not by much). 122 kWh appears to be a safe bet.

In the case of the Grand Touring version, we assume 112 kWh of usable and 116 kWh of total battery capacity.

Lucid Air Dream Edition specs:

118 kWh usable battery capacity (122 kWh estimated)

22 modules

2170-type cylindrical cells (6,600)

>900 V battery system

Dream Edition Performance (19") - 471 miles (758 km)

Dream Edition Performance (21") - 451 miles (726 km)

Dream Edition Range (19") - 520 miles (837 km)

Dream Edition Range (21") - 481 miles (774 km)

Dream Edition Performance (19") - 2.5 seconds

Dream Edition Performance (21") - 2.42 seconds; quarter-mile in 9.67 seconds @149.87 mph *on prepared track surface

Dream Edition Range (19") - 2.7 seconds

Dream Edition Range (21") - 2.74 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

Dream Edition Performance - 1,111 hp (828 kW) and 1,025 lb-ft (1,390 Nm)

Dream Edition Range - 933 hp (695 kW) and 1,025 lb-ft (1,390 Nm)

fast charging at up to around 300 kW (about 20 minutes to replenish 300 miles of range)

