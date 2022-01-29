The Lucid Air entered the market on October 30, 2021, but the initial Dream Edition of 520 cars (which equals the 520 miles/837 km of EPA range) have been fully booked for a long time.

As it turns out, for those who would really want to own the top-of-the-line Lucid Air, not all is lost, as basically new cars are available on eBay.

We found three cars, all of which start at well over $200,000, which is significantly more than the MSRP of $169,000.

Let's take a look:

2022 Lucid Air Dream Dream Performance - $220,000 (see info)

#111

Mileage: 700 miles

Orlando, FL

"The Dream edition was fully sold out and you cannot buy a new one. I had reserved my car in 2020 and finally got it only 2 weeks ago. I am thoroughly enjoying it and am not looking for a quick/desperate sale. Since there are no known "comps" that I know of, I am pricing it based on uniqueness and rarity and the fact you cannot buy one new anymore."

#034

Mileage: unknown

"Vehicle has just received a clear bra, window tint and ceramic coating."

#240

Mileage: 17 miles

"I am offering an extremely rare 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition 1,111 HP performance model. This is number #240 of about 300 currently in the world and #240 of 520 that will EVER be produced. The Dream Edition is sold out and will not be produced again. Buying private is your only opportunity and you won't find one with less miles"

That's pretty interesting. So far we have not seen the Range version of the Dream Edition on eBay - all three listed above are Performance versions.

Lucid is expected to start customer deliveries of the more regular Touring version of the Air model very soon. It will start at an MSRP of $139,000 and offer similar range. Acceleration will be a bit slower, but still brisk quick.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance 19" $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance 21" $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range 19" $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range 21" $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring 19" $139,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $133,000 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring 21" $139,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $133,000

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance 19" AWD 118* 471 mi

(758 km) 2.5 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance 21" AWD 118* 451 mi

(726 km) 2.42 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range 19" AWD 118* 520 mi

(837 km) 2.7 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range 21" AWD 118* 481 mi

(774 km) 2.74 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring 19" AWD 112* 516 mi

(830 km) 3.0 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring 21" AWD 112* 469 mi

(755 km) 3.0 168 mph

(270 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values

** usable battery capacity

Hat Tip to Kara!