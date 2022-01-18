In one of the latest episodes of Jay Leno's Garage, we can take a closer look at the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition, the Performance version.

We must admit that this particular episode, in which Jay Leno was joined by Lucid Vice President of Design Design Derek Jenkins and Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson, was one of the better ones.

Besides the general overview of the car, there were a lot of interesting insights about the company.

One of the main points underlined a few times is that the Lucid Air is an American product, designed and developed from the ground up in California and manufactured in Arizona. It has in-house developed and produced core components, including electric motors, inverters/power electronics, battery systems and software.

The introduction of EVs like the Lucid Air, by a startup, is an incredible achievement. This car has more than 500 miles of range on a single charge, outstanding acceleration (geared for highway driving, rather than just 0-60 mph), can recharge at very high power, and also brings luxury to the next "modern" level (a bit different than the traditional approach).



Lucid still has a long way to go with the ramp-up phase in 2022, to maybe someday become as big as Tesla. But one thing is sure, having Lucid, Rivian and Tesla in the EV segment, should make us all - EV enthusiasts - really proud. Especially since over 10 years ago we often heard from the automotive industry gurus that EVs are just glorified golf carts. Remember, it is still just the beginning.



Gallery: Lucid Air Dream Edition

108 Photos

Lucid Air Dream Edition specs:

118 kWh battery

22 modules

2170-type cylindrical cells (6,600)

>900 V battery system

Dream Edition Performance (19") - 471 miles (758 km)

Dream Edition Performance (21") - 451 miles (726 km)

Dream Edition Range (19") - 520 miles (837 km)

Dream Edition Range (21") - 481 miles (774 km)

Dream Edition Performance (19") - 2.5 seconds

Dream Edition Performance (21") - 2.42 seconds; quarter-mile in 9.67 seconds @149.87 mph *on prepared track surface

Dream Edition Range (19") - 2.7 seconds

Dream Edition Range (21") - 2.74 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

Dream Edition Performance - 1,111 hp (828 kW) and 1,025 lb-ft (1,390 Nm)

Dream Edition Range - 933 hp (695 kW) and 1,025 lb-ft (1,390 Nm)

fast charging at up to around 300 kW (about 20 minutes to replenish 300 miles of range)

