In one of the latest episodes of Jay Leno's Garage, we can take a closer look at the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition, the Performance version.
We must admit that this particular episode, in which Jay Leno was joined by Lucid Vice President of Design Design Derek Jenkins and Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson, was one of the better ones.
Besides the general overview of the car, there were a lot of interesting insights about the company.
One of the main points underlined a few times is that the Lucid Air is an American product, designed and developed from the ground up in California and manufactured in Arizona. It has in-house developed and produced core components, including electric motors, inverters/power electronics, battery systems and software.
This car has more than 500 miles of range on a single charge, outstanding acceleration (geared for highway driving, rather than just 0-60 mph), can recharge at very high power, and also brings luxury to the next "modern" level (a bit different than the traditional approach).
Lucid still has a long way to go with the ramp-up phase in 2022, to maybe someday become as big as Tesla. But one thing is sure, having Lucid, Rivian and Tesla in the EV segment, should make us all - EV enthusiasts - really proud. Especially since over 10 years ago we often heard from the automotive industry gurus that EVs are just glorified golf carts. Remember, it is still just the beginning.
Lucid Air Dream Edition specs:
- 118 kWh battery
22 modules
2170-type cylindrical cells (6,600)
>900 V battery system
- EPA range:
Dream Edition Performance (19") - 471 miles (758 km)
Dream Edition Performance (21") - 451 miles (726 km)
Dream Edition Range (19") - 520 miles (837 km)
Dream Edition Range (21") - 481 miles (774 km)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) time
Dream Edition Performance (19") - 2.5 seconds
Dream Edition Performance (21") - 2.42 seconds; quarter-mile in 9.67 seconds @149.87 mph *on prepared track surface
Dream Edition Range (19") - 2.7 seconds
Dream Edition Range (21") - 2.74 seconds
- top speed of 168 mph (270 km/h)
- dual motor all-wheel drive
Dream Edition Performance - 1,111 hp (828 kW) and 1,025 lb-ft (1,390 Nm)
Dream Edition Range - 933 hp (695 kW) and 1,025 lb-ft (1,390 Nm)
- on-board charger: 19.2 kW
- fast charging at up to around 300 kW (about 20 minutes to replenish 300 miles of range)
Lucid Air Grand Touring specs:
- 112 kWh battery
>900 V battery system
- EPA range:
Grand Touring (19") - 516 miles (830 km)
Grand Touring (21") - 469 miles (755 km)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) time
Dream Edition Performance (19") - 3.3 seconds
Dream Edition Performance (21") - 3.0 seconds
- top speed of 168 mph (270 km/h)
- dual motor all-wheel drive
Grand Touring - 800 hp (596 kW) and 885 lb-ft (1,200 Nm)
- on-board charger: 19.2 kW
- fast charging at up to around 300 kW (about 20 minutes to replenish 300 miles of range)
