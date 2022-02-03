Even though Genesis is getting its own vehicle built on the advanced E-GMP dedicated electric vehicle platform, the GV60, the brand will also offer battery-powered versions of some of its internal combustion-engined vehicles among which is the G80 Electrified (technically Genesis' first production electric vehicle), which in spite of its slightly unclear and uninspired name, is completely electric.

It has a pair of electric motors, one for each axle, which together produce a combined 272 kW (365 bhp / 370 PS), 516 pound-feet (700 Nm), and in ideal conditions, it can sprint to 100 km/h from standstill in 4.9 seconds (0 - 60 mph in around 4.7 seconds). The power delivery is rear-baised, so the vehicle should handle a lot like a traditional sports sedan.

WLTP range is expected to fall just short of 310 miles (500 km) with the vehicle’s 87.2 kWh battery pack.

Gallery: Genesis Electrified G80

14 Photos

And even though it’s not built on E-GMP, it still runs on an 800V architecture that allows for charging speeds of up to 350 kW, good enough to get the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 22 minutes. Another feature it shares with vehicles built on E-GMP is that it offers a vehicle to load (V2L) function, which basically allows the vehicle to be used as a mobile power bank that can provide up to 3.6 kW to run whatever you want.

The best part about the G80 Electrified, though, is that it’s not overtly an electric car. You won’t really know it’s the EV unless you are informed and look closely at the vehicle (or hear that it’s quiet). And according to Asian Petrolhead, driving it in snowy conditions isn’t any more daunting or difficult than driving a regular ICE vehicle.