Kia America reports 701,416 vehicle sales in 2021 in the U.S., which is 19.7% more than a year earlier. In Q4, sales amounted to 145,891.

According to the manufacturer, 2,890 all-electric cars (specifically the Kia Niro EV) were sold in Q4 (up 202% year-over-year), which happens to be the second-best quarter ever.

All-electric car sales stand for about 2.0% of the total Kia volume in the U.S. Unfortunately, the company does not reveal plug-in hybrid car sales.

Kia Niro EV sales in the U.S. in Q4 2021

In 2021, the company sold some 8,733 electric cars (up 206% year-over-year), which indicates that the slightly refreshed Niro EV is booming, compared to the previous years.

Part of the reason might be the lack of availability of the recall-affected Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV.

Kia BEV sales in the U.S. in 2021:

Kia Niro EV - 8,717 ( up 206% )

- ( ) Kia Soul EV - 16 units

(the new generation is not available in the U.S., which means that those must be some last cars from the previous generation)

- units (the new generation is not available in the U.S., which means that those must be some last cars from the previous generation) Total - 8,733 (up 206%)

Cumulatively, Kia sold in the U.S. 20,389 all-electric cars, including 14,073 Niro EV and 6,316 Soul EV.

Gallery: 2022 Kia Niro EV

14 Photos

The next chapter for Kia in the U.S. will be the launch of the Kia EV6 in early 2022. The car already received EPA range ratings of up to 310 miles. We guess that the EV6 could exceed the cumulative sales of the Kia BEVs so far, in just one year, but only time will tell how well it will sell.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5, another E-GMP-based model from the Hyundai Motor Group, already hit the market in December - 153 units were delivered before the end of the year.