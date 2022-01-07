Happy New Year! So, most of you have probably heard about the fires near Boulder, CO, last week. Nearly 1,000 homes have been lost and many lives have been turned upside down.

We are just south of Denver and it has been tough to watch our neighbors to the north go through these tough times. For the month of January, for every item purchased in our Merch Store, we’ll make a donation to the verified GoFundMe for the fires. Even if you don’t make a purchase, we hope you can help out in any way you can.

We’ve rebranded our newsletter for 2022 and now go by Mobility Evo. Check out our new website for previous newsletters and merch. You can check out the full newsletter for the week here.

Tesla

Even Tesla was affected by the fires with its shop in Superior, CO, being damaged. Tesla did have a great fourth quarter, though, by beating Wall Street's expectations. Tesla deliveries reached 308,600 and full-year totals amounted to 936,172 vehicles. The Model S and the Model X represented only 3% of Tesla’s total deliveries in 2021. The Model 3 and Model Y made up the rest of sales.

Despite supply chain issues that rattled the automobile industry, Tesla was able to overcome these problems by producing vehicles in Shanghai, while making technical adjustments in California. Over the next 9 years, CEO Elon Musk hopes to reach 10 million vehicle sales annually. We know Tesla will get the Superior shop in good shape in no time.

Cactus Leather

Everyone has heard about the EQXX this week. The car has been designed to be able to deliver more than 620 miles on a single charge or 10kms per kWh out of its 100 kWh battery. That’s not it though. The EQXX is filled with amazing features from the retractable rear diffuser, glass-fiber-reinforced springs for the suspension, web-like structural components to save weight, and aerodynamics to achieve a .17 coefficient of drag.

The interior boasts a 47.5 inch LED screen that runs the length of the dashboard, vegan leather seats (leather made from the root structures of mushrooms and cactus fibers), carpets made from bamboo, and other interior pieces made from recycled plastic. Everywhere you look, there is something unique, and it is impossible to summarize everything. Our favorite part about the EQXX is the design. The side profile reminds us of a McLaren Speedtail. What’s your part of the EQXX? Leave a comment below.

High Demand

It’s not surprising that Ford is increasing production for the F-150 Lightning, especially considering the F-150 has been the best-selling vehicle in the US for more than 40 years. Ford has announced a doubling of production capacity on the new F-150 Lightning electric pickup to 150,000 Lightning EVs by mid-2023.

In May 2021, the vehicle received 44,000 reservations within 48 hours of the initial launch. Demand remained steady all year, reaching 200,000 before the holidays. Ford expected a doubling of production capacity in August 2021, with a production capacity of 55,000, but the new timeline expects a lot more trucks in 2023. Did you order one?

CES 2022

CES is this week and the EV news is coming in. BMW, GM, and others chose not to have an in-person presence this year, which opened up opportunities for smaller manufacturers to be featured on the big stage. Sony announced the launch of their new division, Sony Mobility Inc., with the sole purpose of commercializing EVs. The company displayed the Sony Vision-S Sedan and a new SUV prototype called the Sony Vision-S SUV.

Chrysler’s Air Flow EV concept car has begun the company’s goal to go all-electric by 2028. The crossover vehicle will possibly launch in 2025. The Chrysler Airflow concept displays large screens that span almost the entire width of the vehicle, and is the first vehicle to use Stellantis’ new “STLA Brain” software suite and “STLA Smart Cockpit.” The car is expected to offer 350 to 400 miles of range.

Chevy announced the $30,000 Equinox, which will be launched in the US in fall 2023, and also revealed the electric Silverado. The Silverado will start at $39,900 and the version with the largest battery back is expected to have 400 miles of range. My favorite part about the Silverado is the ability to charge another EV or power your home with this truck. What do you like about this truck?

Want these stories and more directly in your inbox every Thursday? Sign up now! And did we mention free prizes?! We’ve also launched an EV merch store just in time for the holidays so that you can buy the ultimate EV enthusiast in your life an electric vehicle shirt, hat, hoodie, and more!

Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility Evo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.