Range anxiety is still the main reason why many people are wary of buying electric vehicles, but what if there was a battery capable of offering 752 miles (1,210 km) of range to an EV the size of a Tesla Model S?

Well, that’s exactly what Michigan battery technology company Our Next Energy (ONE) claims to have. Its proof-of-concept battery powered an electric vehicle for 752 miles without recharging.

The vehicle, a Tesla Model S retrofitted with ONE’s prototype battery, completed a road test across Michigan in mid-December with an average speed of 55 mph (88 km/h). The test car achieved 752 miles on a full battery charge and the results were validated by a third party using a vehicle dynamometer.

Later on, the Model S was put on a dynamometer at 55 mph and it ran for an impressive 882 miles (1,419 km) on a charge.

"We want to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating range anxiety, which holds back most consumers today. We are now focused on evolving this proof-of-concept battery into a new product called Gemini, which will enable long distance trips on a single charge while improving cost and safety using sustainable materials.” Mujeeb Ijaz, Founder and CEO of ONE

Gallery: Tesla Model S powered by ONE Gemini experimental battery achieves 752 miles of range

The company says that even the highest range electric vehicles sold today lack the surplus energy required to overcome factors such as high-speed driving, extreme weather, mountainous terrain, or towing trailers in real world conditions. These factors can lead to a loss of more than 35% of rated range, making road trips less enjoyable than they should be. Ijaz claims the new battery has the solution for this problem.

"The ONE Gemini battery aims to eliminate range as a barrier to electric vehicle adoption by doubling the available energy on board in the same package space.”

The Gemini battery has been designed to offer enough range for every consumer to make an electric vehicle their only vehicle, ONE claims.

Interestingly, ONE retrofitted its 207.3 kWh single pack in the same space as the Tesla Model S Long Range Plus’s 103.9 kWh battery. This means it’s far more energy-dense while the miles per kWh consumption is roughly the same as that of the original battery.

The prototype pack used in the demonstration featured different cells, including high-energy cobalt-nickel cells, the CEO told Car and Driver. However, the cells intended for the production battery are still under development.

The Michigan-based startup aims to put the Gemini battery into production after 2023.