Battery experts at startup StoreDot have just announced a new technology with the ability to fix an electric car's battery without any impact on the car's performance. In fact, the EV driver may not even be aware that the system is working, as the electric car will continue to perform as expected.

EV battery packs are made up of many battery cells. It's not uncommon for some cells to underperform or even overheat. StoreDot's new innovative system targets underperforming cells, isolates them from the rest of the working cells in the pack, and fixes them. The company says this system will work to extend the life of EV batteries, all while helping improve performance, safety, and the overall driving experience.

For those unaware, StoreDot is fast becoming a big name in battery tech, especially related to fast charging. The company says it can reduce EV battery charging times by some 50% without increasing the cost.

StoreDot officially revealed its newly patented battery technology on December 1, 2021. According to Green Car Congress, the company says the new system allows cells to "regenerate" while they're in use, "through a seamless background repair mechanism."

StoreDot's battery repair technology uses software and hardware to identify cells that are either underperforming or overheating. Once found, these cells are disabled and reconditioned accordingly. Not only may this work to benefit the entire future automotive and EV battery ecosystem, but it may also help to alleviate people's concerns about battery fires and thermal runaway.

StoreDot CEO Dr. Doron Myersdorf shared: