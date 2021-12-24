Is the Kia EV6 one of the most desirable electric cars currently on the market? Kris Rifa from Norway seems to think so, after he spent some time with the new Korean EV, testing its range, charging and just how well it works as a car, particularly as an electric car being run in a cold climate.

It’s not quite perfect, but Kris deems it ‘almost perfect,’ pointing to its crossover body style that brings some inherent compromises, just like it does for all the EV6’s rivals. However, what sets the EV6 apart from its rivals is a combination of its range, charging speed, design and tech that elevates it above most of its competitors.

He says that out of all similar electric crossovers make compromises in several areas, but the EV6 makes the fewest. The EV6 he tested was the Long Range, all-wheel drive model that comes with the larger battery pack (82.5 kWh, 77.4 kWh usable capacity) which in this variant gives a WLTP range of 506 km (314 miles), with an average consumption of 17.2 kWh/100 km.

It isn’t the longest range version, as that distinction goes to the Long Range RWD model, whose WLTP range is slightly better at 528 km (328 miles), using 16.5 kWh/100 km on average. The Long Range AWD model is currently the most powerful EVs you can buy, until the GT model with 580 horsepower debuts in 2022.

The LR AWD variant has two electric motors that give it a combined total 321 horsepower, it can sprint to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and it will top out at 180 km/h (115 mph). Charging speed peaks at 233 kW and you should be able to take the state of charge to 80 percent from close to flat in under 20 minutes.

Kris also performed a range test, which yielded impressive results (especially since it was done in Norway in the winter), and he also did a charging test and we added both videos to this article. We got to experience the EV6 too and our opinion of it was similarly positive, although we do plan to spend more time with it and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 next year.