Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently confirmed that the Giga Texas factory will host a grand opening party early next year.

As the plant is nearing completion and walls are going up, it’s getting harder to see inside the massive building and spot interesting updates. Twitter user @GailAlfarTX complained about this on the social network and got a reply from Elon Musk himself.

“Tesla will hold a Giga Texas grand opening party with factory tours for the community in early 2022.”

So there you go, if you’re interested in taking a tour of Giga Texas, it’ll happen early next year. Musk did not provide further details about the grand opening party, but given the similar parties Tesla organized at Giga Shanghai and Giga Berlin, we can expect something fun.

When Giga Shanghai opened in 2018, Elon Musk attended the ceremony and even displayed his dance skills for everyone to see. The event also included a marriage proposal from an employee.

The party was even more intense for Giga Berlin, with a country fair and rave party taking place at the facility. During the event, Elon Musk had another fun surprise: Giga Bier. We can expect the Giga Texas opening party to be at least as spectacular as Musk said in October he would like the idea of a Texas BBQ party for the plant.

The first model to be built at the new factory is the Tesla Model Y from early 2022, with initial Cybertruck production expected to start in late 2022 followed by volume production from 2023. Giga Texas will also start building the Tesla Semi sometime in 2023 according to Tesla's most recent estimate.

Last week, Elon Musk said the Texas plant will create 20,000 direct jobs and 100,000 indirect jobs when fully ramped, with the company estimating it will invest more than $10 billion over time in the project.