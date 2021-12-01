Tesla is currently in the process of expansion in Fremont and Shanghai, in addition to working to open two new factories, one in Austin, Texas, and another near Berlin, Germany. While Giga Berlin started construction ahead of Giga Austin, the two factories may open around the same time.

We just recently heard that final approvals may happen this week in Berlin, and Tesla should be able to open its factory there prior to the end of the year. In similar fashion, Tesla's Giga Texas just completed five key reviews that are integral to the factory's launch.

According to Sawyer Merritt, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation completed its review of five recent Tesla filings related to General Assembly, Casting, Body in White, Paint, and Stamping. Interestingly, Tesla just submitted the applications for review 10 days ago. Clearly, Texas regulators are moving quickly.

While Tesla's Giga Berlin appears to be ready to begin production of the Model Y, there's a chance Giga Texas, which is still under construction, may be able to begin production ahead of its German counterpart. This is because Tesla has had to deal with a plethora of obstacles in Berlin, which haven't been an issue in Texas.

Just a few weeks ago, we reported that Tesla had submitted the five key filings and was awaiting their review. The applications showed that Tesla was planning on the five areas to be officially completed by December 31, 2021. Despite the recent holiday, Texas regulators were quick to review and approve the filings, which suggests Tesla is another major step closer to being able to open the factory and begin production prior to the end of 2021.

Giga Texas is a massive factory, stretching nearly a mile end to end. The automaker has made it clear that there likely won't be any cars delivered from the factory in 2021. However, it could open and begin the initial stages of production at any time. Production will start with the Model Y. The Tesla Cybertruck will follow after Model Y production ramps up.