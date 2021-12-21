Ford has issued a delivery old for the Mustang Mach-E and the Maverick for a possibly faulty rear seatbelt anchor. Vehicles that are already on dealer lots will not be sold until at least January 3 of next year, allowing Ford to find and implement a fix for the issue.

The manufacturer says it affects the Mustang Mach-E manufactured between October 5 and November 18 of 2021, while Mavericks with the fault were built between October 6 and October 20 of 2021. The manufacturer explains the issue in the official delivery hold notice by saying that

Rear floor assemblies were produced with tapping plates that may have oversized extruded bolt holes used to attach the rear seat belt buckles. Oversized extruded bolt holes may decrease the strength of the fastener joint causing inadequate attachment of the rear seat belt during loading. An inadequately attached rear seat belt could detach under loading and may not adequately restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury. Owners will be notified via first-class mail after repair instructions and parts ordering information has been provided to dealers.

For most who ordered the new Maverick pickup, this will mean more waiting to take delivery of their vehicle (many say they are still awaiting delivery), while for Mach-E owners who are already driving affected vehicles, Ford will have to issue a recall to fix the fault free of charge, once the fix is found.

The number of affected vehicles is 2,626 and we suspect most are Mach-Es because the Maverick only went on sale officially in October and many people are still waiting to take delivery. Of the affected vehicles, 741 Mach-Es have already been delivered to customers, compared to just 145 Mavericks.