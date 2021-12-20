Our friend Alex Dykes of the YouTube channel, Alex On Autos, had the opportunity to DC fast charge a Hyundai Ioniq 5 while he was participating in the recent media first-drive event. He took the opportunity to test out Hyundai's claim that the Ioniq 5 can charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes so he recorded a 10% to 100% charging session and posted a video to analyze his findings.

Alex posted the 10% to 100% charging curve and included the charging power at every percent state of charge so you can clearly see the power the vehicle was taking in during the entire charging session.

He also points out that the fastest 'charging window' was from 25% to 55% when the Ioniq 5 charged at an average speed of 230 kW. However, during the 18 minutes it took to charge from 10% to 80% the charging rate averaged 196 kW, which is one of the highest average rates we've seen any EV charge over the same period.

However, it's still not the 'best charging' EV available because ultimately, how many miles of range you add over a specified period of time is really the only thing that matters. The Lucid Air is still the champ when it comes to miles per minute of range added, as we demonstrated in our DC Fast charge recording and analysis.

Model SOC / kWh Added EPA Range Rating EPA-Rated Miles Added 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 AWD (Long Range) 10% to 80% / 50.4 kWh 256 miles 179 miles 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD (Long Range) 10% to 80% / 50.4 kWh 303 miles 212 miles 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD (Standard Range) 10% to 80% / 38.5 kWh 220 miles 154 miles

In a 10% to 80% charging session, the Ioniq 6 adds back 70% of its battery. The model Alex was driving was the long-range, all-wheel-drive version and in the 18 minutes it took to go from 10% to 80% state of charge, the vehicle added back 179 miles of driving range, based on the EPA range rating. Once we get an Ioniq 5 for proper range testing, we'll create a new miles-added-per-minute chart, which aligns with our highway range findings.

InsideEVs Mark Kane did a DC fast charging deep dive analysis comparing two of the fastest charging EVs available today, the Lucid Air and Telsa Model S. Both of those vehicles are capable of adding more miles of range per minute than the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: First Drive

16 Photos

So check out Alex's video and let us know your thoughts. The Ioniq 5 seems to live up to Hyundai's DC fast charging promises and is one of the best charging EVs available today. Considering its price, the Ioniq 5 may be the best charging EV in its class. Agree or disagree? Let us know in the comment section below.