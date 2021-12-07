The Tesla Model Y has been on sale for almost two years in the United States, but it is only now arriving in Europe from the Giga Shanghai plant.

Deliveries in the UK are expected in early 2022, but Carwow’s Mat Watson got hold of a press car (albeit a left-hand drive example with Dutch plates) to deliver his verdict.

The 2022 Model Y Long Range Mat reviews is the sort of vehicle you would expect to get the “Buy” recommendation. However, the verdict is you should “Shortlist” it, and he says the main reason for that is the strong competition the Model Y is getting in Europe, especially from the Audi Q4 e-tron/Q4 e-tron Sportback and Skoda Enyaq iV.

While the 384-hp Model Y Long Range is a quick (0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds) and very practical car for a family, Mat found several things he didn't like.

For example, he reckons the suspension is even firmer than on the Model 3, which is why going for the smallest available wheels is a good idea if you want to achieve a decent ride quality. While driving around town, he found that the turning circle is disappointing, although the visibility is great in all directions, minus the rear—still, the rear-facing camera takes care of that.

The fact that Tesla doesn’t offer a head-up display system on the Model Y is another turnoff for this reviewer, who says that constantly checking the center screen while driving can be distracting.

What about the EV-specific stuff, then? Well, Mat really liked the Model Y’s regenerative braking, especially around town where it makes the driving experience easier and more comfortable. He also likes the 315-mile (507-km) range and the acceleration.

Overall, the Tesla Model Y Long Range is a really good EV, but he says there are better options out there for £55,000. What do you think, is the Audi Q4 e-tron a better electric SUV?