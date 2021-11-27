The Nissan Ariya is an all-new electric SUV for the 2023 model year. It joins a growing list of current and future Tesla Model Y rivals. So, how does the Ariya stack up to the most popular EV in the States?

Not long ago, you couldn't even buy an electric SUV on our shores, aside from the expensive Tesla Model X. However, since the Model Y arrived in March of 2020, several electric SUVs have been revealed, and a few have already come to market, such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4.

Nissan hasn't launched an electric model since the aging Leaf. Its upcoming Ariya crossover, which can already be reserved on Nissan's website, sports an attractive design, roomy accommodations, upscale materials, and a reasonable starting price. According to Nissan, deliveries of the Ariya will begin in the Fall of 2022, though it also notes that reservations may exceed production, so delivery timelines cannot be guaranteed.

In yet another of his signature EV comparisons, Cleanerwatt pits the Ariya against the Model Y. Let's take a look at how they compare in categories that are important to electric car shoppers.

The Ariya is about the size of the Nissan Rogue, though not quite as large as the Model Y, which has much greater cargo capacity. The Ariya starts at around $46,000, though the trim that's most comparable to the base Model Y Long Range is priced much like the Tesla.

The $58,950 Ariya Platinum+ AWD has an estimated range of just 265 miles compared to the $58,990 Model Y Long Range's 330-mile range. Nissan estimates the front-wheel-drive Ariya will have up to 300 miles of range.

The Nissan has a sleek exterior that would appear at home with many of today's gas-powered SUVs. However, inside, it's much more like the Model Y, with its minimalist and futuristic design cues, as well as multiple screens.

The Ariya comes with seating for five people in two rows, which is the same as the standard Model Y, though the Tesla can be upgraded to a three-row model. That said, the third row is cramped.

The Ariya offers some of the same popular features as the Model Y, including a heated steering wheel, heated seats, a phone app, and ProPilot Assist 2.0, which is like Tesla Autopilot. It also has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which are unavailable in Tesla's vehicles.

Cleanerwatt goes over many other details that should help you decide whether the Ariya is right for you, as well as how it compares to the Model Y. Check out the video to learn more. Then, scroll down and leave us your thoughts.