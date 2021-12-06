Volvo reports 7,667 car sales in the U.S. in November, which is down 33.8% year-over-year. The company explains the decrease by "a shortage of components, which affected production." The year-to-date result is still positive - 111,733 (up 16.5% year-over-year).

Nonetheless, the Volvo Recharge plug-in sub-brand is growing. In November, the company sold some 1,712 plug-ins (up 42% year-over-year), which is 22.3% of the total volume. In California, the plug-in share is almost three times higher at 59%.

We can also see that Volvo is now in the process of shifting from plug-in hybrids towards all-electric cars, but it will take some time to reach full speed with this transition - most likely in 2022 and 2023, when the new models will enter the market.

Volvo plug-in car sales in the U.S. last month and year-to-date:

  • BEVs412 (up 677.4%) and 5,637 YTD (up 10,149%)
  • PHEVs1,300 (up 12.7%) and 14,206 YTD (up 166.5%)
  • Plug-ins1,712 (up 41.8%) and 19,843 YTD (up 268.4%)

The BEV lineup consists two, closely-related models:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge $58,750 +$1,095 $7,500 $52,345
2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge $55,300 +$1,095 $7,500 $48,895

Basic specs:

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)		 Top
Speed
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD 78 226 mi
(364 km)		 4.7 112 mph
(180 km/h)
2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD 78 223 mi
(359 km)		 4.7 112 mph
(180 km/h)

Plug-in hybrid lineup is wider:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2022 Volvo S60 T8 Twin Engine $47,650 +$1,045 $5,419 $43,276
2022 Volvo S90 T8 Twin Engine $60,050 +$1,045 $5,419 $55,676
2022 Volvo V60 T8 Twin Engine Polestar $67,550 +$1,095 $5,419 $63,226
2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Twin Engine $53,500 +$1,095 $5,419 $49,176
2022 Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine $63,450 +$1,095 $5,419 $59,126

Basic specs:

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
EV
Range		 EPA
Total
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)
2022 Volvo S60 T8 Twin Engine AWD 11.6 22 mi
(35 km)		 510 mi
(821 km)		 4.3
2022 Volvo S90 T8 Twin Engine AWD 11.6 21 mi
(34 km)		 490 mi
(788 km)		 4.8
2022 Volvo V60 T8 Twin Engine Polestar AWD 11.6 22 mi
(35 km)		 510 mi
(821 km)		 4.3
2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Twin Engine AWD 11.6 18 mi
(29 km)		 500 mi
(805 km)		  
2022 Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine AWD 11.6 18 mi
(29 km)		 520 mi
(837 km)		  

