Volvo reports 7,667 car sales in the U.S. in November, which is down 33.8% year-over-year. The company explains the decrease by "a shortage of components, which affected production." The year-to-date result is still positive - 111,733 (up 16.5% year-over-year).

Nonetheless, the Volvo Recharge plug-in sub-brand is growing. In November, the company sold some 1,712 plug-ins (up 42% year-over-year), which is 22.3% of the total volume. In California, the plug-in share is almost three times higher at 59%.

We can also see that Volvo is now in the process of shifting from plug-in hybrids towards all-electric cars, but it will take some time to reach full speed with this transition - most likely in 2022 and 2023, when the new models will enter the market.

Volvo plug-in car sales in the U.S. last month and year-to-date:

BEVs : 412 (up 677.4%) and 5,637 YTD (up 10,149%)

: (up 677.4%) and 5,637 YTD (up 10,149%) PHEVs : 1,300 (up 12.7%) and 14,206 YTD (up 166.5%)

: (up 12.7%) and 14,206 YTD (up 166.5%) Plug-ins: 1,712 (up 41.8%) and 19,843 YTD (up 268.4%)

The BEV lineup consists two, closely-related models:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge $58,750 +$1,095 $7,500 $52,345 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge $55,300 +$1,095 $7,500 $48,895

Basic specs:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD 78 226 mi

(364 km) 4.7 112 mph

(180 km/h) 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD 78 223 mi

(359 km) 4.7 112 mph

(180 km/h)

Plug-in hybrid lineup is wider:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Volvo S60 T8 Twin Engine $47,650 +$1,045 $5,419 $43,276 2022 Volvo S90 T8 Twin Engine $60,050 +$1,045 $5,419 $55,676 2022 Volvo V60 T8 Twin Engine Polestar $67,550 +$1,095 $5,419 $63,226 2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Twin Engine $53,500 +$1,095 $5,419 $49,176 2022 Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine $63,450 +$1,095 $5,419 $59,126

Basic specs: