Volvo reports 7,667 car sales in the U.S. in November, which is down 33.8% year-over-year. The company explains the decrease by "a shortage of components, which affected production." The year-to-date result is still positive - 111,733 (up 16.5% year-over-year).
Nonetheless, the Volvo Recharge plug-in sub-brand is growing. In November, the company sold some 1,712 plug-ins (up 42% year-over-year), which is 22.3% of the total volume. In California, the plug-in share is almost three times higher at 59%.
We can also see that Volvo is now in the process of shifting from plug-in hybrids towards all-electric cars, but it will take some time to reach full speed with this transition - most likely in 2022 and 2023, when the new models will enter the market.
Volvo plug-in car sales in the U.S. last month and year-to-date:
- BEVs: 412 (up 677.4%) and 5,637 YTD (up 10,149%)
- PHEVs: 1,300 (up 12.7%) and 14,206 YTD (up 166.5%)
- Plug-ins: 1,712 (up 41.8%) and 19,843 YTD (up 268.4%)
The BEV lineup consists two, closely-related models:
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Volvo C40 Recharge
|$58,750
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$52,345
|2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge
|$55,300
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$48,895
Basic specs:
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2022 Volvo C40 Recharge
|AWD
|78
|226 mi
(364 km)
|4.7
|112 mph
(180 km/h)
|2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge
|AWD
|78
|223 mi
(359 km)
|4.7
|112 mph
(180 km/h)
Plug-in hybrid lineup is wider:
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Volvo S60 T8 Twin Engine
|$47,650
|+$1,045
|$5,419
|$43,276
|2022 Volvo S90 T8 Twin Engine
|$60,050
|+$1,045
|$5,419
|$55,676
|2022 Volvo V60 T8 Twin Engine Polestar
|$67,550
|+$1,095
|$5,419
|$63,226
|2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Twin Engine
|$53,500
|+$1,095
|$5,419
|$49,176
|2022 Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine
|$63,450
|+$1,095
|$5,419
|$59,126
Basic specs:
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
EV
Range
|EPA
Total
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|2022 Volvo S60 T8 Twin Engine
|AWD
|11.6
|22 mi
(35 km)
|510 mi
(821 km)
|4.3
|2022 Volvo S90 T8 Twin Engine
|AWD
|11.6
|21 mi
(34 km)
|490 mi
(788 km)
|4.8
|2022 Volvo V60 T8 Twin Engine Polestar
|AWD
|11.6
|22 mi
(35 km)
|510 mi
(821 km)
|4.3
|2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Twin Engine
|AWD
|11.6
|18 mi
(29 km)
|500 mi
(805 km)
|2022 Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine
|AWD
|11.6
|18 mi
(29 km)
|520 mi
(837 km)
