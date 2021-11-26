Volvo says the C40 Recharge, its first electric-only car, is already sold out for 2021 and is currently filling orders into February 2022.

Officials from Volvo’s factory in Ghent, Belgium estimate that the C40’s global production site will finish this year with output of 6,000 to 7,000 units, according to Automotive News Europe.

Plant representatives declined to provide the C40 Recharge production forecast for 2022, although it’s expected to be much higher than in 2021 as production only started October 7 this year. By adding the C40 Recharge to the Ghent plant, which also builds the XC40 Recharge, Volvo plans to triple electric vehicle output at the facility.

By 2022, Volvo wants EVs to make up 60% of the production at Ghent, which is on track to build 200,000 cars this year—including plug-in hybrid and ICE variants of the XC40 and V60.

Volvo is getting ready to roll out the C40 Recharge in Europe and North America in the fourth quarter of this year, and the electric crossover being sold exclusively online, just like its CMA platform sibling, the XC40 Recharge.

The Volvo C40 packs a 78 kWh battery pack (74 kWh usable) enabling a WLTP range of 420 miles (261 miles) in Europe or 200+ miles in the US, according to the automaker’s local website.

The battery powers two electric motors with a total output of 300 kW (402 hp) and a system torque of 660 Nm (487 lb-ft). The C40 Recharge accelerates from zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 4.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph).

As for charging, using a 150 kW fast charger replenishes the battery to 80% capacity in 40 minutes, with every 10 minutes plugged into a fast charger said to add about 100 km (62 miles) of range. Recharging to 100% capacity takes at least 8 hours using a standard 3.7- to 11-kW charger.

US customers can reserve their 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge online, with prices starting just shy of $60,000 (including destination charge and before the federal tax credit).