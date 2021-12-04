The new entry-level Polestar 2 SR SM (front-wheel drive, 64 kWh), offered in Europe, achieved solid results in the Bjørn Nyland 1,000 km challenge.

According to the video, the car was able to cover the distance in 11 hours and 15 minutes (after deducting some time losses), at an average speed of 88.9 km/h (55 mph), taking six fast charging stops.

See also Bjørn Nyland's range tests of this car here.

Considering the temperatures of roughly 8°C, it's not a bad result - it's expected that at higher temperatures it would match the Volkswagen ID.3 1ST (RWD, 62 kWh), which needed 10 hours and 45 minutes.

It's interesting that the entry-level Polestar 2 SR SM beat the original Polestar 2 (AWD, 78 kWh), which in September 2020 noted a time of 11 hours and 30 minutes, despite a bigger battery and higher temperatures.

The new single-motor Polestar 2 appears to be more efficient and also has received improved software (vP1.7), which allows it to charge faster (including battery pre-conditioning ahead of fast charging).

Nonetheless, if we compare the result with the 2021 Tesla Model 3 SR+ (MIC) - 9 hours and 55 minutes (in higher temperatures) - there is a noticeable gap of roughly one hour or 10%.

The conclusion is that Polestar is taking steps in the right direction, but there is still work to do.

Test conditions:

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: 7-9°C (8°C on average)

Total time: 11 hours and 15 minutes

Average speed (total): 88.9 km/h (55 mph)

Average energy consumption: 264 Wh/km (425 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 6

Date / Notes: 20.11.2021

Charging stops: