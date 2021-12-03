Earlier this year, Polestar expanded the Polestar 2 lineup with a few more versions (see the announcement for the U.S. and for Europe, as well as pricing for the U.S.) as well as improved the car with new software.

In this particular post, we will take a look at Bjørn Nyland's range test of the 2021 Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor (SR SM) version with a 64 kWh battery (vs 78 kWh in the Long Range version) and 165 kW electric motor in the front. This version is not available in the U.S., where only 78 kWh battery cars are sold.

According to Bjørn Nyland, the entry-level Polestar 2 SR SM weighs about 2,060 kg, which is some 180 kg or 8% less than the launch edition of the car (dual motor, all-wheel drive with a 78 kWh battery). It should be noticeably more efficient.

However, the battery has 14 kWh or 18% lower capacity. Not only that, Bjørn Nyland estimates that there is only 56.5 kWh usable (88% out of the total of 64 kWh).

The preliminary WLTP range rating was 420-440 km (261-273 miles), about 18% lower than in the case of Long Range Single Motor version - 515-540 km (320-336 miles). The initial Long Range Dual Motor version should go 450-480 km (280-298 miles) according to the WLTP test cycle.

Results

Bjørn Nyland determined that at a constant speed of 90 km/h (56 mph) in cold weather, the car uses 176 Wh/km (283 Wh/mile) and range is 333 km (207 miles).

Bjørn Nyland's range test runs until 0%, 0 km, ---, or equivalent appear on the display as he does not expect that regular drivers would go beyond "zero". The cars still have some reserve at that point.

If speed increase to 120 km/h (75 mph), then the energy consumption goes up to 242 Wh/km (389 Wh/mile) and estimated range drops to 242 km (150 miles).

2021 Polestar 2 SR SM [Winter]

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 333 km (207 miles)

energy consumption of 176 Wh/km (283 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 58.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 1°C

19" Continental VC7 (245/45-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 242 km (150 miles) ; down 27%

; down 27% energy consumption of 242 Wh/km (389 Wh/mile); up 38%

used battery capacity: 58.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of -1°C

19" Continental VC7 (245/45-19)

Polestar 2 Tesla Model 3

Those are results comparable to the recently tested 2021 Tesla Model 3 SR+ (MIC) in similar temperatures and it's actually good news.

However, we must remember that the gross battery capacity of the tested Polestar 2 is noticeably higher than in the Tesla Model 3 SR+ (by at least a few kWh and several percent). Moreover, Tesla uses the LFP batteries (less expensive and cobalt-free), which means that there is still a space for improvement for the Polestar.

2021 Tesla Model 3 SR+ (MIC) [Winter]

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 346 km (215 miles)

energy consumption of 152 Wh/km (245 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 52.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 1°C

18" Frigus EV Ice 3 (235/45-18)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 263 km (163 miles) ; down 24%

; down 24% energy consumption of 202 Wh/km (325 Wh/mile); up 33%

used battery capacity: 52.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 1°C

18" Frigus EV Ice 3 (235/45-18)

For reference, here are the results for the launch edition of the Polestar 2 (Dual Motor, All-wheel drive with a 78 kWh battery), however in much different temperature conditions:

Polestar 2

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 435 km (270 miles)

energy consumption of 167 Wh/km (269 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 72.8 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 20°C

19" Michelin Pri 4 (245/45-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: