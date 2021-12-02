Project Maybach is the name of an all-electric safari-themed big two-door that looks into the brand’s future but also an homage to its designer, Virgil Abloh, who recently passed away from cancer. In fact, Mercedes-Benz emphasizes the homage part more in the press release, expressing the regret within the company for the designer’s passing as well as acknowledging his contribution the world of design (especially fashion; he is credited as one of the pioneers of luxury streetwear).

The automaker says it

Is devastated to hear of the passing of Virgil Abloh. Our sincere thoughts are with Virgil’s family and teams. Now opening the world of our collaboration, and Virgil’s unique vision, to the public we want to respectfully celebrate the work of a truly unique design talent, who created endless possibilities for collaboration through his unbridled imagination and inspired all that knew his work.

Gallery: Project Maybach

7 Photos

Focusing on the concept for a second, it’s really a striking and unusual looking vehicle. It would certainly look more like what we think a Maybach should be like with all the off-road gear on it, but at its core it’s still a big, effortless and luxurious coupe deserving of the badge. For its design, Abloh worked together with Mercedes’ design boss, Gorden Wagener and they both have complete creative freedom.

Regarding the vehicle’s design, Mercedes explains that it was