Tesla recently launched in China,the locally produced Tesla Model Y Performance, equipped with some new tech, compared to the existing other versions of the Tesla Model 3/Y cars.

Here we can see an interesting comparison of the infotainment system's "speed" in a new MIC Tesla Model Y Performance, versus an imported Tesla Model 3 Performance (it's probably 1-2 years older).

The difference is quite significant, as the loading times are up to a few times shorter in the new MIC Model Y Performance. The navigation also appears to be noticeably more responsive, which is not easy to do, as Tesla's infotainment system even previously was considered as one of the fastest.

The main reason behind the speed boost is the AMD Ryzen processor in the new MIC Tesla Model Y Performance, while the previous Teslas were equipped with Intel Atom processors.

According to other reports, the new MIC Tesla Model Y Performance is the same as in the Tesla Model S Plaid, which probably means that it's the same in all new refreshed Tesla Model S and Model X cars.

We can see the Tesla Model S Plaid computer in of the Ingineerix videos:

At this point, we can probably safely assume that all the Performance versions of Tesla cars will get a similar setup, and then maybe also all regular versions (RWD, Long Range AWD).

MIC Tesla Model Y Performance:

Price: 387,900 CNY ($60,950)

Range (NEDC): 566 km (352 miles)

0-100 km/h (62 mph): 3.7 seconds

top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph)

More about the MIC Tesla Model Y Performance in Chinese: