Plug-in electric car sales in China in October increased by some 113% year-over-year to the second highest monthly result ever - over 325,000.

Since the overall automotive market is down 5% year-over-year, plug-ins quickly expand their market share to 16%, including 13% for all-electric cars and 3% for PHEVs.

With the strong momentum, and the recent record in September, we should see new highs in November and December.

Plug-in electric car sales in China – October 2021

So far this year, over 2.3 million passenger plug-in cars were sold in China, which is 13.7% of the total market. BEV share stands at 11.1%.

Taking into consideration that the final months were usually the strongest in the past, the country is on a trajectory to exceed 3 million units in 2021 (significantly more than 1.27 million in 2020).

While the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (over 39,000 according to EV-volumes) remains the most popular EV in China, October was actually a big win for BYD, which has put four models in the top six. The company reports a total of 80,000 units. Tesla was focused mostly on export so only a small number, out of 54,000 cars, were sold in China.

Overall, many models have set its monthly records.

  1. Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 39,128
  2. BYD Qin Plus PHEV - 17,503
  3. Tesla Model Y - 13,303
  4. BYD Song Pro/Plus PHEV - 11,316
  5. BYD Qin Plus EV - 8,405
  6. BYD Han (BEV) - 8,287
  7. GAC Aion S - 8,020
  8. Great Wall Ora Good Cat - 7,845
  9. Li Xiang One EREV - 7,649
  10. Volkswagen ID.4 - 7,430

Year-to-date results are very interesting as well as it seems that the Tesla Model Y soon will pass the Model 3. Behind them, a huge wave of Chinese plug-ins is rising.

  1. Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 328,001
  2. Tesla Model 3 - 112,297
  3. Tesla Model Y - 106,236
  4. BYD Qin Plus PHEV - 76,213
  5. BYD Han (BEV) - 66,538
  6. Li Xiang One EREV - 62,919
  7. Changan Benni EV - 59,556
  8. GAC Aion S - 56,891
  9. Chery eQ - 51,459
  10. Great Wall Ora Black Cat - 51,166

BYD has expanded its year-to-date market share in the plug-in segment to 18%. It's followed by SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors) - 15% and Tesla - 10%.

Source: Jose Pontes (EV Volumes) - CleanTechnica

