We first learned of EdisonFuture’s plans last month, when the EV startup owned by China’s SPI Energy revealed the EF1-T electric pickup.

Now, it looks like EdisonFuture is pretty serious about bringing the electric truck to market as the EF1-T made its world debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in concept form along a surprise sibling, the EF1-V electric delivery van that shares the same platform and design cues.

Let’s take them one by one and see what they’re about. Starting with the EF1-T, EdisonFuture describes it as an “electric solar pickup truck” due to the solar panel roof mounted on the roof. There’s also an optional retractable solar panel that can be pulled out over the bed serving a dual purpose: capturing electricity from the sun and protect the bed’s contents.

EdisonFuture says it will offer the EF1-T in three specifications: Standard (single motor), Premium (dual motor), and Super (tri motor). The base model is said to offer a range of 300 miles (483 km), the Premium 380 miles (611 km), and the Super 450 miles (724 km).

While the battery capacities remain unknown, the company says the EF1-T Standard does 0-60 in under 6.5 seconds, the EF1-TP Premium in 4.5 seconds, and the EF1-TS Super in 3.9 seconds. We also learn that the towing capacity ranges between 7,500 lbs (3,402 kg) on the base model and 11,000 lbs (4,990 kg) on the range-topper. The bed length is a standard 6.5 ft (1.98 m) or an optional 8 ft (2.43 m).

Moving on the EF1-V electric delivery van, EdisonFuture describes it as a “modern multi-purpose van for work, travel, family or personal use in varying road and environment conditions from city streets to off-road.”

It can be had with different cargo space options ranging from 260 to 400 cubic feet (7.3–11.3 cubic meters) that can be accessed via sliding doors on the sides and barn doors at the rear. This model only offers two powertrain variants, the Standard single motor and the Long Range dual motor, but the driving range is not listed for either of them.

Both share the same towing capacities as their corresponding pickup truck variants and offer the option of a solar roof. EdisonFuture has not announced pricing and availability details.