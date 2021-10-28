SPI Energy is a Chinese company founded in 2016 whose main area of activity is in renewable energy and earlier in 2021, the company announced its intention to also launch a fully-electric pickup truck and this is our first look at that vehicle, the EdisonFuture EF1-T.

The EF1-T is the pickup version of their new vehicle, while the EF1-V is the utility van. The pickup has a crew cab configuration, with four doors, and an open bed in the back, while the van repurposes the rear doors as access into the cargo area and is fully covered all the way to the end of the vehicle - it still looks like a pickup that wants to be a van, but it does meet the criteria to be called one.

The ‘Standard’ single-motor version of the EF1-T has 470 horsepower (0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds), ‘Premium’ has a two motors (0- 60 mph in 4.5 seconds) and the ‘Super’ three-motor model offers 816 horsepower (0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds). For the EF1V electric van, the company intends to sell single- and dual-motor configurations with 400 horsepower and 690 horsepower respectively.

Both the pickup and the van will take advantage of solar charging via what the manufacturer calls

A uniquely designed solar mosaic technology that provides a stunning visual signature while also harnessing the power of the sun to recharge the batteries, enabling work vehicles to continuously charge while in the field.

Gallery: EdisonFuture EF1-T and EF1-V

17 Photos

The press release we found announcing this model’s arrival didn’t have any information about battery pack size or projected range. Maybe these figures will be revealed when a prototype of the EF1-T will be unveiled at the LA Auto Show on in mid-November and the company has also announced that it will begin accepting reservations at the venue.

According to Denton Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy,