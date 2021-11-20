The cumulative number of global installations of the Powerwall home energy storage systems has reached 250,000 according to Tesla's recent tweet.

That's another huge milestone. For reference, the company has sold over 2 million electric cars so far and counting.

Combining the news with the previous info about 200,000 Powerwall in May 2021, we can estimate that the company has added some 50,000 units over about 6 months or so. The average installation rate would be then probably at roughly 8,000 per month.

The company currently offers two versions of the 13.5 kWh Powerwall - the Powerwall and a more powerful Powerwall+ version for solar installations and with a higher power output, shown below:

The combined capacity of 250,000 Powerwalls would be some 3.4 GWh (actually noticeably less, as initially there were versions with different battery capacity, like 7 kWh or 10 kWh).

Tesla Powerwall specs:

Energy Capacity: 13.5 kWh

On-Grid Power: 5.8kW continuous

Backup Power: 10kW peak

106A LRA start

Seamless backup transition

L x W x D

45.3 in x 29.6 in x 5.75 in

1150 mm x 753 mm x 147 mm

251.3 lbs / 114 kg

Floor or wall mounted

Indoor or outdoor

Up to 10 Powerwalls

-4°F to 122°F / -20°C to 50°C

Water and dust resistance

Meets US and International safety and EMI standards

10 years

Tesla Powerwall+ specs:

Energy Capacity: 13.5 kWh

On-Grid Power: 7.6 kW / 5.8 kW continuous* (*Full sun / no sun)

Backup Power: 9.6 kW / 7 kW continuous*, 22 kW / 10 kW peak* (*Full sun / no sun)

118A max LRA start

Seamless backup transition

L x W x D

62.8 in x 29.7 in x 6.3 in

343.9 lbs / 156 kg

Efficiency 97.5%

Maximum Power Point Trackers: 4

Solar Input

Integrated inverter and system controller

-4°F to 122°F / -20°C to 50°C

Water and dust resistance

Meets North American safety and EMI standards

10 years

Gallery: Tesla energy storage systems