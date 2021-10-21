Tesla Energy business expanded in the third quarter of this year in relation to the previous year, but remained stable compared to the previous quarter.

In Q3, Tesla Energy revenues amounted to $806 million (5.9% of the total revenues), while the cost of revenues stands at $803 million. The profit is pretty small.

Demand for energy storage products continues to far exceed the production capacity.

Tesla energy storage deployed – Q3 2021

Total battery energy storage (Powerwall, Powerpack and Megapacks) deliveries increased:

1,295 MWh (up 71% year-over-year)

Tesla announced a large 40 GWh Megapack factory, which will be located in California:

"Energy storage deployments increased by 71% YoY in Q3, mainly driven by strong

Megapack deployments. We recently announced our new Megapack factory with a capacity of 40 GWh, which compares to total Megapack deployments of 3 GWh in the last 12 months. We are very excited about the broader potential of this product."

Tesla offers three types of ESS products:

Powerwall for home installations (13.5 kWh usable / 7 kW peak / 5 kW continuous per unit)

Powerpack for commercial installations (Up to 232 kWh / Up to 130 kW per unit)

Megapack (3 MWh units the largest project by utilities)

Tesla Powerwall Tesla Powerpack Tesla Megapack

Tesla solar deployed – Q3 2021

Total solar installations (conventional panels and Solar Roof) deliveries were stable in the past quarter.

83 MW (up 46% year-over-year)

"Solar deployments were 83 MW in Q3, increasing by 46% YoY, with cash/loan purchases accounting for nearly all solar deployments."

Tesla's solar solutions:

Tesla Solar Panels Tesla Solar Roof

Solarglass Roof

Tesla said that the Solar Roof installations doubled year-over-year, but we don't know its share out of the total solar installations.

"Solar Roof deployments more than doubled YoY and continued to grow sequentially in Q3. We are making further cost improvements, particularly on the installation side, in order to increase the profitability of our energy division."

Solar Roof is produced at the Gigafactory 2 in New York.