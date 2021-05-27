Tesla announced that the cumulative number of global installations of the Powerwall home energy storage systems surpassed 200,000.

This huge milestone was achieved over six years, since the first generation of Powerwalls (7 and 10 kWh were introduced in Spring 2015.

The demand for the Powerwalls was high right from the beginning and as far as we know, constrained by the availability of battery cells. This is why recently the company allows buying Powerwalls only together with solar installations.

For quite some time, the Powerwall units were 13.5 kWh and customers can combine up to 10 units at a single site, depending on energy/power requirements.

Powerwall share in Tesla Energy

200,000 times 13.5 kWh is up to 2.7 GWh (initially there were versions with different battery capacity).

That, compared to over 6.7 GWh of energy storage systems installed between January 2016 and end of March 2021, gives us a glimpse at how big the Powerwall share is out of the overall Tesla energy storage business.

About 40%, which is a lot. The remaining 60% would be then the bigger Powerpack and Megapack installations.

Tesla Powerwall specs: