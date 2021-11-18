The latest video from the Lucid manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona, recorded on November 17, 2021 by Bear's Workshop, reveals that more customer cars are waiting for delivery.

It seems that there were at least 31 Lucid Air, including two at the charging site, which is a new "record," and noticeably more than the 23 units seen on November 12.

Because the cars are parked in a slightly different way in a different part of the parking lot, we assume that those are completely new cars, while the previously seen ones were taken to customers. There is also a vehicle carrier in the picture.

It's difficult to estimate, but we guess that the company has already delivered at least a few dozens cars as deliveries spreads across the country.

With the newly produced Air cars, it should achieve the first 100 soon. The initial limited Dream Edition is limited to just 520 cars, while the total number of reservations (all versions, and some globally) now exceeds 17,000.

Meanwhile, the Lucid Air won the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year award and is one of the finalists to win the 2022 North American Car of the Year award.

If the progress is quick, it will not take long until we will see the Lucid Air Grand Touring cars on the road. And they are $30,000 less expensive.