This weekend, Lucid Motors intensified customer deliveries of the Lucid Air Dream Edition cars in the U.S. at multiple locations simultaneously.
The cars produced at the manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona are not only in California, but already on the East Coast. Let's take a look at the reports.
California
At least several cars were delivered in Millbrae, California
The company's representatives shared a few images of how the service center looks:
Florida
Another location is West Palm Beach, Florida, where we can see four brand new Lucid Airs.
Individual deliveries
Not all customers can or wish to participate in general delivery events, so Lucid offers also individual deliveries "anywhere, anytime - even at home."
Here is an example of such a delivery, also in Florida.
Illinois
The last report is from Chicago. The image shows eight cars.
At this point we can probably safely assume that the number of Lucid Air deliveries doubled compared to the initial delivery event on October 30, 2021, and heads towards dozens.
The limited Dream Edition will consist of only 520 units. After that, the company will move to the Air Grand Touring version ($30,000 less expensive), but with a similar range.
Lucid Air prices:
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19")
|$169,000
|+$1,500
|$7,500
|$163,000
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21")
|$169,000
|+$1,500
|$7,500
|$163,000
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19")
|$169,000
|+$1,500
|$7,500
|$163,000
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21")
|$169,000
|+$1,500
|$7,500
|$163,000
|2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19")
|$139,000
|+$1,500
|$7,500
|$133,000
|2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21")
|$139,000
|+$1,500
|$7,500
|$133,000
Lucid Air specs:
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19")
|AWD
|118
|471 mi
(758 km)
|2.5
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21")
|AWD
|118
|451 mi
(726 km)
|2.42
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19")
|AWD
|118
|520 mi
(837 km)
|2.7
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21")
|AWD
|118
|481 mi
(774 km)
|2.74
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
|2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19")
|AWD
|112
|516 mi
(830 km)
|3.0
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
|2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21")
|AWD
|112
|469 mi
(755 km)
|3.0
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
About this article