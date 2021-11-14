This weekend, Lucid Motors intensified customer deliveries of the Lucid Air Dream Edition cars in the U.S. at multiple locations simultaneously.

The cars produced at the manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona are not only in California, but already on the East Coast. Let's take a look at the reports.

Lucid Air Dream Edition at the Lucid manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona

California

At least several cars were delivered in Millbrae, California

Lucid Air Dream Edition deliveries (Millbrae, CA)
Lucid Air Dream Edition deliveries (Millbrae, CA)
Lucid Air Dream Edition deliveries (Millbrae, CA)
Lucid Air Dream Edition deliveries (Millbrae, CA)
 

The company's representatives shared a few images of how the service center looks:

Lucid Air Dream Edition at a service center (Millbrae, CA)
Lucid Air Dream Edition at a service center (Millbrae, CA)
 

Florida

Another location is West Palm Beach, Florida, where we can see four brand new Lucid Airs.

Lucid Air Dream Edition deliveries (West Palm Beach, FL)
Lucid Air Dream Edition deliveries (West Palm Beach, FL)
Lucid Air Dream Edition deliveries (West Palm Beach, FL)
Lucid Air Dream Edition deliveries (West Palm Beach, FL)
 

Individual deliveries

Not all customers can or wish to participate in general delivery events, so Lucid offers also individual deliveries "anywhere, anytime - even at home."

Here is an example of such a delivery, also in Florida.

 

Illinois

The last report is from Chicago. The image shows eight cars.

Lucid Air Dream Edition deliveries (Illinois)
Lucid Air Dream Edition deliveries (Illinois)
 

At this point we can probably safely assume that the number of Lucid Air deliveries doubled compared to the initial delivery event on October 30, 2021, and heads towards dozens.

The limited Dream Edition will consist of only 520 units. After that, the company will move to the Air Grand Touring version ($30,000 less expensive), but with a similar range.

Lucid Air prices:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000
2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19") $139,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $133,000
2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21") $139,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $133,000

Lucid Air specs:

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)		 Top
Speed
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19") AWD 118 471 mi
(758 km)		 2.5 168 mph
(270 km/h)
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21") AWD 118 451 mi
(726 km)		 2.42 168 mph
(270 km/h)
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") AWD 118 520 mi
(837 km)		 2.7 168 mph
(270 km/h)
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21") AWD 118 481 mi
(774 km)		 2.74 168 mph
(270 km/h)
2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19") AWD 112 516 mi
(830 km)		 3.0 168 mph
(270 km/h)
2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21") AWD 112 469 mi
(755 km)		 3.0 168 mph
(270 km/h)

