Nine finalists of the 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) awards were announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Among them EVs... more than ever - one in each of the three categories, with a significant chance to win.

In the car category, we can see the recently launched Lucid Air, which just won the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year award. The highly technologically advanced battery-electric car with more than 500 miles of range will have to beat the latest generation of the Honda Civic and Volkswagen Golf.

In the truck category, we can see the Rivian R1T - the first modern battery-electric pickup truck that entered series production with state-of-the-art battery technology that allows for more than 300 miles of range (a 400-mile version is in the pipeline) and very capable quad motor all-wheel drive system. The other two models in this category are Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz.

The third BEV is the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is listed in the Utility category, together with the Ford Bronco and Genesis GV70. We guess that the Ioniq 5 is considered mainly due to its power-export feature: vehicle-to-load (V2L), ready to provide up to 3.5 kW of power (at 110/220V depending on the market). You can even give a little bit of charge another car with that.

Lucid Air Dream Edition 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

The finalists for each category, in alphabetical order, are:

North American Car of the Year:

Honda Civic

Lucid Air

Volkswagen Golf Mk VIII (Golf R/Golf GTI)

North American Truck of the Year:

Ford Maverick

Hyundai Santa Cruz

Rivian R1T

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year:

Ford Bronco

Genesis GV70

Hyundai IONIQ 5

According to the offocial info, the final voting will take place Dec. 30 - Jan. 5, 2022, and the 2022 NACTOY Car, Truck and Utility of the Year winners will be announced in early January.

NACTOY president Gary Witzenburg said:

“These nine vehicles represent an unusually excellent and diverse group of finalists. From new OEMs to vehicles that have created fresh segments in their categories, these vehicles showcase the automotive industry’s current diversification. This year’s finalists also illustrate how many more electric vehicles are becoming available to customers across multiple vehicle types.”

Here is how the NACTOY works: