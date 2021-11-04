China's best-selling electric vehicle, the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, set a new monthly sales record in October of an amazing 47,834.

That's more than a 100% increase over October 2020 and pretty close to the 50,000 mark, which might be achieved in the final months of the year.

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV sales in China - October 2021

The year-to-date result is now well above 300,000, while cumulatively the company is at around 450,000 sales for this single car. At this point, it's almost certain that 500,000 will be reached before the end of this year.

The SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors) total EV sales stand at 51,081 in October (up 112% year-over-year).

SGMW clearly knows what they are doing and has achieved unprecedented success in the mini electric vehicle segment.

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs:

Two battery/range options

120 km (75 miles) of range using 9.3 kWh battery

170 km (106 miles) of range using 13.9 kWh battery

electric motor: 20 kW peak and 85 Nm

4 seats

741 liters of space with the rear seats folded down

2,917 millimeters long, 1,493 millimeters wide and 1,621 millimeters high, with a 1,940-millimeter wheelbase

An upgraded version of the vehicle is expected to be launched in the near future: