China's best-selling electric vehicle, the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, set a new monthly sales record in October of an amazing 47,834.
That's more than a 100% increase over October 2020 and pretty close to the 50,000 mark, which might be achieved in the final months of the year.
Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV sales in China - October 2021
The year-to-date result is now well above 300,000, while cumulatively the company is at around 450,000 sales for this single car. At this point, it's almost certain that 500,000 will be reached before the end of this year.
The SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors) total EV sales stand at 51,081 in October (up 112% year-over-year).
SGMW clearly knows what they are doing and has achieved unprecedented success in the mini electric vehicle segment.
Gallery: Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV
Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs:
- Two battery/range options
120 km (75 miles) of range using 9.3 kWh battery
170 km (106 miles) of range using 13.9 kWh battery
- top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph)
- electric motor: 20 kW peak and 85 Nm
- 4 seats
- 741 liters of space with the rear seats folded down
- 2,917 millimeters long, 1,493 millimeters wide and 1,621 millimeters high, with a 1,940-millimeter wheelbase
An upgraded version of the vehicle is expected to be launched in the near future:
- over 300 km (186 miles); (instead of 120 or 170 km)
to qualify for subsidies as well as collect more zero-emission credits
- 26 kWh battery (instead of 9.3 kWh or 13.9 kWh)
- 30 kW electric motor (instead of 20 kW)
- 4 seats
- wheelbase of 2,010 mm vs 1,940 mm, and a length of 2,997 mm vs 2,917
- a higher price to be at least partially offset by the incentives
