Dreams Become Reality

The first Lucid customers who preordered an Air Dream Edition started receiving their cars this Halloween weekend. Lucid said the day will be called the “Dream Delivery” event in California. Company leadership will take the first owners on a “Lucid Rally” and showcase their car’s ride, handling and performance capabilities.

After the rally, the customers will take their new sedans home. The Dream Edition Range has an EPA-estimated 520 miles of range, while the Dream Edition Performance has 1,111 horsepower and an EPA-estimated 471 miles of range. Once the 520 Dream Edition vehicles are delivered to customers, Lucid will then focus on delivering the Grand Touring model, then turn their focus to the Air Touring and Pure vehicles.

Everyone’s Talking About It

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas in an effort to transition its rental car fleet to electric vehicles. Tesla’s value zoomed past $1 trillion for the first time. The cars will be delivered to Hertz over the next 14 months and Tesla’s Model 3 sedans will be available in the US markets and parts of Europe beginning in early November.

Customers will have access to Tesla’s Supercharger Network, and Hertz is also building its own charging infrastructure. Hertz’s purchase is the single-largest purchase ever for EVs, representing about $4.2 billion of revenue for Tesla. Uber also announced that 50,000 of the Teslas will be available for its drivers through Hertz.

GM Charged

General Motors plans to produce Ultium-brand Level 2 EV charging equipment. GM will donate 40,000 of them to its 4,000-plus franchised dealers to install in rural and poor communities throughout the US and Canada where EV charging access is often limited. Each dealer will get up to 10 chargers.

This will be part of GM’s plan to pour $750 million into charging infrastructure. The three Ultium charging stations vary in their features including models with an embedded touch screen and camera. They’re also among the highest power stations available, offering 11.5 to 19.2 kilowatts in power.

Goals

Major automakers and brands have set goals for EV production. Some of the goals include:

Bentley (Volkswagen)

2025- produce first electric vehicle

2026- 100% of global sales to be plug-in hybrid or all-electric

2030- 100% of global sales to be all electric

BMW

2030- 50% of global sales to be all-electric

Ford Motor Co

2024- all vehicles produced in Europe to be electric

2025- to invest $30 billion in battery-electric cars by this year

2030- 40% of global volume, including 100% of European line-up to be all electric

2030- 100% global sales to be all-electric

GM

2035- 100% of global sales to be all-electric

Toyota

2030- 70% of U.S. sales to be hybrid or all electric.

