A quick look at the Tesla online configurator reveals that the estimated delivery times (for new orders) of some Model 3 and Model Y once again increased.

In both cases, the entry-level versions are now expected in September 2022 (Model Y LR was previously expected in August)!

The time might be shortened by about three months if a customer would select the optional, bigger wheels ($1,500 in the case of Model 3 or $2,000 in the case of Model Y). As far as we know, there is no shortage of wheels or tires, so this is simply Tesla's profit maximization.

By the way, the Tesla Model 3 Performance is now estimated in December.

If we look at the table, we can note that the least expensive Tesla you can get (new orders) by September 2022 is the Model 3 Standard Range Plus ($45,190 incl. DST). The least expensive that will be ready by June 2022 is the Model 3 Long Range AWD ($52,690 incl. DST and $1,500 19" wheels) and the least expensive by December 2021 is the Model 3 Performance ($59,190 incl. DST).

We guess that the Hertz order of 100,000 Tesla cars, including 50,000 for Uber drivers with a potential for 100,000 more, will not make it any easier to buy a new Tesla cheaper and quicker.

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Tesla Model 3:



Standard Range Plus: September, 2022 (no change) or June, 2022 with 19" wheels [$1,500 option] (no change)

(no change) [$1,500 option] (no change) Long Range: December (no change)

(no change) Performance: December (previously November)

Tesla Model S:



Long Range: June, 2022 (no change)

(no change) Plaid: December (no change)

Tesla Model X:



Long Range: September, 2022 (no change)

(no change) Plaid: July, 2022 (no change)

Tesla Model Y:



Long Range: September, 2022 (previously August) or June, 2022 with 20" wheels [$2,000 option] (previously May)

(previously August) [$2,000 option] (previously May) Performance: December (no change)

Tesla prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $43,990 +$1,200 N/A $45,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD $49,990 +$1,200 N/A $51,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $57,990 +$1,200 N/A $59,190 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $94,990 +$1,200 N/A $96,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" $134,490 +$1,200 N/A $135,690 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $104,990 +$1,200 N/A $106,190 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $56,990 +$1,200 N/A $58,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $61,990 +$1,200 N/A $63,190

Tesla specs