Billionaire investor Ron Baron had a whole lot to say about Tesla and Elon Musk during a recent interview on CNBC's Squawk Box. The interview followed Tesla's meteoric rise to a $1 trillion market cap that followed the announcement of a Hertz rental car order for 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022.

If you're a Tesla fan or supporter, Baron probably touched on nearly everything you've been thinking about or saying out loud for some time now. Baron is long Tesla, and he's a vocal Elon Musk supporter, though he does have at least one concern: the CEO's potential health issues going forward.

Baron points out that Musk is one of the hardest working people out there, and he refuses to let up. The highly successful investor says Musk sleeps 5 hours per day and works 19. It's only a matter of time before he wears himself out, and there's potential for him to end up sick.

Baron Capital is one of the largest long-term shareholders of Tesla's stock. According to Teslarati, the investment firm has nearly 6 million Tesla shares. Fortunately for Baron, those shares have a cost of ownership basis of just $42.88. Meanwhile, the stock is up over $1,000 per share, and that's after a five-way split.

Baron also talked about the Biden administration and its apparent dislike for Elon Musk. He even gets into the fact that the White House didn't invite Tesla to a special event about the future of EVs.

Baron points out that there wouldn't be electric cars if it weren't for Elon Musk. That's not completely true since others produced EVs before Tesla, and the tech has been around for much longer than most people realize. Regardless, no one can fairly argue that Tesla and Elon Musk haven't opened the door for the EV revolution.

For further details, check out the whole video, as well as the other related videos and replies to the embedded tweets. Then let us know what you think about Baron's take. Is he right? Are the naysayers right? Is the truth somewhere in between? Leave us a comment.