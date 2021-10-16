Tesla accustomed us to adjusting prices and estimated delivery times of its electric cars in the U.S. almost weekly now, but unfortunately in most cases the changes are not favorable to customers.

After the Model 3/Model Y price and estimated delivery time increases in early October, now the company has updated delivery times of three cars: Model 3, Model S and Model X.

Customers who place an order for the Model 3 Standard Range Plus will have to wait some 7 months, until May 2022, which is a month longer than before.

The Model S Long Range is even further away - June 2022, 1-2 months of a longer queue than previously. However, there is one positive change - the Plaid version might be delivered as soon as in December, compared to the February–March 2022 that wasestimated previously.

We wonder how it's possible that the Long Range and Plaid version move in different directions? It might be a redirection of manufacturing capacity towards the higher-margin Plaid.

Finally, the Model X, the refreshed version, is expected to soon be delivered to first customers, while the new orders will require a wait of some 9 months in the case of the Plaid version and 11 months in the case of Long Range version.

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Tesla Model 3:



Standard Range Plus: May, 2022 (previously April)

(previously April) Long Range: December (no change)

(no change) Performance: November (no change)

Tesla Model S:



Long Range: June, 2022 (previously April–May)

(previously April–May) Plaid: December (previously February–March)

Tesla Model X:



Long Range: September, 2022 (previously May–June)

(previously May–June) Plaid: July, 2022 (previously May–June)

Tesla Model Y:



Long Range: April, 2022 (no change)

(no change) Performance: December (no change)

Tesla prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $41,990 +$1,200 N/A $43,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD $49,990 +$1,200 N/A $51,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $57,990 +$1,200 N/A $59,190 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" $134,490 +$1,200 N/A $135,690 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $99,990 +$1,200 N/A $101,190 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $54,990 +$1,200 N/A $56,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $61,990 +$1,200 N/A $63,190

Tesla specs