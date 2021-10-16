Tesla accustomed us to adjusting prices and estimated delivery times of its electric cars in the U.S. almost weekly now, but unfortunately in most cases the changes are not favorable to customers.

After the Model 3/Model Y price and estimated delivery time increases in early October, now the company has updated delivery times of three cars: Model 3, Model S and Model X.

Customers who place an order for the Model 3 Standard Range Plus will have to wait some 7 months, until May 2022, which is a month longer than before.

The Model S Long Range is even further away - June 2022, 1-2 months of a longer queue than previously. However, there is one positive change - the Plaid version might be delivered as soon as in December, compared to the February–March 2022 that wasestimated previously.

We wonder how it's possible that the Long Range and Plaid version move in different directions? It might be a redirection of manufacturing capacity towards the higher-margin Plaid.

Finally, the Model X, the refreshed version, is expected to soon be delivered to first customers, while the new orders will require a wait of some 9 months in the case of the Plaid version and 11 months in the case of Long Range version.

 

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Tesla Model 3:

  • Standard Range Plus: May, 2022 (previously April)
  • Long Range: December (no change)
  • Performance: November (no change)

Tesla Model S:

  • Long Range: June, 2022 (previously April–May)
  • Plaid: December (previously February–March)

Tesla Model X:

  • Long Range: September, 2022 (previously May–June)
  • Plaid: July, 2022 (previously May–June)

Tesla Model Y:

  • Long Range: April, 2022 (no change)
  • Performance: December (no change)

Tesla prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $41,990 +$1,200 N/A $43,190
2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD $49,990 +$1,200 N/A $51,190
2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $57,990 +$1,200 N/A $59,190
2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" $134,490 +$1,200 N/A $135,690
2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $99,990 +$1,200 N/A $101,190
2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $54,990 +$1,200 N/A $56,190
2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $61,990 +$1,200 N/A $63,190

Tesla specs

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)		 Top
Speed
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD 60* 262 mi*
(422 km)		 5.3 140 mph
(225 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD AWD 80* 353 mi
(568 km)		 4.2 145 mph
(233 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" AWD 80* 315 mi
(507 km)		 3.1 162 mph
(261 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 405 mi
(652 km)		 3.1 155 mph
(249 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 396 mi*
(637 km)		 1.99* 200 mph
(322 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" AWD 100* 348 mi
(560 km)		 1.99* 200 mph
(322 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" AWD 100* 360 mi*
(579 km)		 3.8 155 mph
(249 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" AWD 100* 340 mi*
(547 km)		 2.5 163 mph
(262 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" AWD 80* 326 mi
(525 km)		 4.8 135 mph
(217 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" AWD 80* 303 mi
(488 km)		 3.5 155 mph
(249 km/h)

Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
