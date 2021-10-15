Iceland got its Tesla showroom in September of 2019 and since then it has been taking orders and delivering the Model 3, Model S and Model X. It was even briefly the best-selling car brand in the whole of the island nation whose entire population is around 350,000 inhabitants.

Back in 2019, Tesla announced that it was going to install four Supercharger stations around the country, which it did, but it added two more, for a total of six, and now you can basically go around the entire island and you’re always within relatively short range of one. In fact, the longest distance between two Superchargers in Iceland is now 256 km (159 miles), which means a loop of the entire island is now possible and relatively easy to do in your Tesla.

Iceland currently has eight Superchargers up and running and two more are 'coming soon,' according to Tesla's website.

What’s especially interesting about EV adoption in Iceland in general is the fact that it’s a country that doesn’t have oil resources. It imports all its gasoline and diesel, so they are expensive, but it actually makes up for that with its renewable electricity generation, most of which is produced through harnessing geothermal energy, as well as hydroelectric.

This means that driving an EV in Iceland actually impacts the environment less, because the power used is not generated along with pollution. And Icelanders are well aware of this, which is why the popularity of EVs in general in the country is really going up - some people are switching just because gasoline and diesel are expensive, while others are doing it in order to have less impact on the environment.

Last year 45 percent of all new vehicles sold in Iceland were plug-ins of some sort (PHEVs and pure EVs). Of those, 20 percent were pure-electric, and the clear sales winner was the Tesla Model 3 with 856 units sold in 2020, followed by the Nissan Leaf with 184 units and the Hyundai Kona Electric with 182 units; the best selling PHEV was the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV with 498 units sold.