Rivian made history when the first R1T electric truck rolled off the production line in the company’s factory in Normal, Illinois last month. It became the first automaker to successfully build a production version of an all-electric pickup truck.

With production and deliveries underway, the EV company is hard at work planning pre-delivery and service centers, as well as what the company calls Rivian Hubs. The very first one just launched in Venice, California, home to the world-famous Venice Beach. Rivian is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Rivian doesn’t want its Hubs to be referred to as retail locations - although there will be on-site vehicles and employees to answer questions - but instead, “a physical location designed to encourage exchange with our community and for Rivian fans to gather and connect.”

“Our Venice Hub is above all a place to come together – to attend a workshop, to relax in the garden, to share ideas,” the company said. “Because purchasing a Rivian can be done digitally, we were untethered from the traditional car-buying experience, and free to define what we wanted a Rivian space to be.”

The Rivian Venice Hub is located at 660 Venice Boulevard. The building used to be the home of Ray Bradbury, a famous American author and screenwriter.

Rivian has plans for more Hubs in urban areas, including an upcoming one in Laguna Beach, California. The company will also have Rivian Outposts, which are “adventure-oriented” locations further away from cities.

Gallery: Rivian Venice Hub

9 Photos

According to the Rivian’s Stories website:

“The Venice Hub is a comfortable, open place to create, relax, and learn. It’s comprised of shaded gardens and seating out front, an open-air play space for kids, a library deep in both local and iconic titles and locally made wares, a bright makers’ space stocked with creative materials, and a courtyard area between the site’s two buildings where you can explore an R1T and ask any questions you might have about Rivian’s mission, products and programs.”

The Venice Hub opens to the public on October 17th and there is already a schedule of upcoming events. If you want to drive a Rivian, potential owners must signup through the First Mile drive program.

To learn more about Rivian’s recent initial public offering (IPO) filing, click here.