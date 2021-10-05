Mercedes-Benz created what has to be one of the coolest electric off-roaders ever when it made the EQC 4x4². It applied the familiar 4x4² treatment from the G-Class 4x4² to the EQC and the resulting vehicle was shown to be remarkably capable at traversing tricky terrain.

The manufacturer fitted the EQC with portal axles that dramatically increased its ride height, it gave it different suspension, chunky off-road tires and plastic flares to cover them. And it even demonstrated its capability in some official videos and it even invited vloggers and journalists to try it out off-road and all came out of the experience very impressed.

They really didn’t know whether or not to sell the EQC 4x4² as a limited series model, but they eventually decided against it did not spawn a production version. However, the manufacturer was recently spotted testing the EQC 4x4² with several other prototypes and we really don’t know why.

Perhaps the manufacturer is testing out some components or technologies and is using the EQC 4x4² as a testbed. It appeared to be leading the convoy of prototypes, some more camouflaged than others, so perhaps it had a different role on that day.

Whichever the case, Mercedes is already in a very advanced stage of development with the second-generation EQC, and we should see that model debut either very late this year or sometime in 2022. And we hope that the manufacturer will reconsider its decision to make a 4x4² version of it because we’re sure that would instantly find fans, even if they would be quite different to the people that would consider the standard EQC.