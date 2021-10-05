Piëch Automotive AG’s first vehicle is a sleek and retro-inspired two-door electric vehicle which was shown in concept form as the Mark Zero Concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Now, just over two years later, the company has just announced that the model has entered the testing and trials phase of its development.

The model’s production name will be Piëch GT and it will apparently return up to 500 km (310 miles) of WLTP range and it can be charged to 80 percent in eight minutes. In fact, charging the vehicle’s 75 kWh lithium-ion battery pack to the same level can be done even quicker, through the use of a special charger created by its Chinese partners from Qingdao TGOOD, in just 5 minutes.

Performance will also not be lacking, thanks to a combined power output of 603 horsepower (450 kW) from three electric motors, each producing 150 kW - one drives the front wheels, while a pair drive the rear wheels and they can propel the vehicle to 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 3 seconds and to 200 km/h (124 mph) in under 9 seconds; top speed is not mentioned.

The Piëch GT is 4.432 meters (145.4 feet) long, 1.991 meters (65.3 feet) wide and it weighs 1,800 kilograms (3,968 pounds), and it has a rear-biased weight distribution of 40/60. Its front wheels are 20 inches in size, while the rear wheels are one inch larger.

They are expecting to launch this vehicle in mid-2024 and it will be the first of three (sporty) electric vehicles to be created on the same modular underpinnings. The company didn’t say what the other two vehicles will be, or how much the GT will cost, but it’s certainly a vehicle we’ll be keeping an eye out for.